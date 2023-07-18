Storm Talim begins to downgrade into tropical depression

Talim, the first storm this year has begun to downgrade into a tropical depression as from the early morning of July 18.

As of 6 a.m., the Northern localities such as the capital city of Hanoi, Tuyen Quang, Lang Son, Bac Can, Nam Dinh, Vinh Phuc and Thai Binh have recorded small rains. The city of Hai Phong experienced downpours and whirlwinds.

It is forecast that the center of the tropical low-pressure system will head to Lang Son and Cao Bang provinces this afternoon. Therefore, the Northern provinces of Cao Bang, Lang Son and Quang Ninh are likely to face extreme rainfalls of 200 mm and sustained winds.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the storm circulation has brought maximum winds of 117 kilometers per hour in Bach Long Vi Island (Hai Phong Province), Co To and Cua Ong in Quang Ninh Province.

At 4 a.m., the center said that its eyes were at around 21.4 degrees north latitude and 109.3 east longitude and around 140 kilometers far from the east-southeast of Mong Cai City, Quang Ninh Province.

By this afternoon, Talim will begin to weaken and fade gradually.

From July 18 to July 19, moderate to extensive rains will hit the whole country.

The Northern provinces of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Yen Bai and Lao Cai need to prevent high risks of landslides, flooding and flash flood.