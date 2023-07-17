Nearly 30,000 residents evacuated ahead of approaching storm Talim

Northern coastal provinces in a hurry have mobilized all forces to evacuate around 29,887 people to safe places ahead of typhoon Talim, which is forecast to make landfall in Northern Vietnam on July 18.

Northern localities, including Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Ninh Binh have also closed beaches and banned vessels from sailing out to sea as the storm is approaching.

Speaking at a conference on responding to the storm held on July 17 chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, who heads the National Steering Committee For Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem said that the typhoon Talim was around 310 km east-southeast off Leizhou Peninsula of China in the morning of July 17.

On the evening of July 17, the storm will move to the Leizhou Peninsula of China with winds of levels 11-12 (103-133 km/h), then glide along the Gulf of Tonkin and enter the area located between the Northeast of Vietnam and China’s Guangxi.

According to Japan Meteorological Agency, the circulation area extends from the Red River Delta to Quang Ninh Province and China’s Guangxi.

The weather bureau of the United States said that the affected areas will cover the area from the coastal city of Hai Phong to China’s Guangxi.

The storm is forecast to make landfall over Hai Phong and Quang Ninh in the morning of July 18 bringing heavy rain and strong wind after crossing the Leizhou Peninsula, spreading to Thanh Hoa and Nghe An due to the large circulation area.

Thousands of visitors get stuck in islands Waterways transport operators temporarily suspended all operations of ferry and high-speed boat services connecting the mainland to the islands in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang due to the approaching typhoon Talim, causing thousands of visitors stranded on the islands. Director of the Tourism Department of Kien Giang Province said that the provincial authorities has asked competent departments and accommodation facilities, food and drink services to create favorable conditions and reduce prices for stranded tourists to stay in Phu Quoc City and other islands during the typhoon to ensure safety for travelers.

It is forecasted that Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, and Thai Binh provinces will suffer strong winds at levels 9 to 10 while the inland areas will experience winds at levels of 7-8 with gusts of up to level 10. The eye of the storm will make landfall in the area from the afternoon to the evening of July 18. The Northern region will begin to have thunderstorms, whirlwinds, and strong gusts of wind. Thunderstorms may be seen in distant areas, such as Dien Bien Province.

The storm can also cause heavy rains of 500 mm a day, wind gusts, landslides, and flash floods in Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Yen Bai.

Advisories and warnings on the tropical storm will be upgraded every six hours.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang asked provinces, cities, and competent departments to strictly implement the Prime Minister’s request issued on July 16 to ask ministries and localities to concentrate on measures in response to storm Talim.

The most important thing is preventing the loss of life and minimizing the damage to property from the storm, he emphasized.