Storm Nongfa weakens over Laos, heavy rain persists in Central Vietnam

Although storm No. 6, named Nongfa, weakened over Laos, torrential rain persisted in the Central province of Quang Tri on the morning of August 31. Additionally, the locality recorded rising river levels and landslides in multiple areas.

Local authorities urgently evacuated 57 households and reinforced on-site readiness to ensure safety during National Day activities on September 2.

Water levels rise on the Kien Giang River, Quang Tri Province.

As updated by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, as of 10 p.m. on August 30, the tropical storm entered central Laos and downgraded into a low-pressure area with winds below level 6 (39-49 kilometers per hour). However, widespread heavy rains caused rivers in Quang Tri Province to rise quickly.

By 6 a.m. on August 31, floodwaters had not yet receded at several sites.

Local authorities set up barriers and arranged stationed personnel for 24/7 monitoring in all high-risk areas.

Floods hit Truong Son commune, Quang Tri Province.

Flooding and heavy rains have caused numerous landslides in Quang Tri Province’s mountainous regions. In addition, multiple national highways and provincial roads have suffered subsidence and collapses as heavy trucks passed over still-flooded areas.

Army units, police forces and border guards are working urgently to clear debris and temporarily reopen routes for residents.

The road to Trung Son Hamlet, Truong Son Commune, Quang Tri Province, is flooded.

Facing the threat of flash floods and landslides, Quang Tri Province authorities have ordered the emergency evacuation of 57 households, totaling 165 people, from Huong Lap, Ben Quan and Hieu Giang communes. Residents were relocated to safe shelters to protect lives.

Armed forces, police, border guards, and local authorities have been instructed to remain on high alert and respond promptly to any unexpected situations.

A landslide occurs at a section on the Ho Chi Minh Road, Western branch.

As of 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 31, a total of 8,677 vessels carrying 23,947 workers had safely anchored across Quang Tri Province. Only 48 boats with 251 fishermen remained at sea, but all maintained regular communication.

The province’s 52 large and medium reservoirs have reached 65 percent of their designed capacity and are operating safely. However, water has overflowed the Ta Kien Giang dyke, causing localized flooding in summer-autumn rice fields.

Initial reports showed that nearly 690 hectares of summer-autumn rice have been submerged or flattened, along with 65.5 hectares of damaged vegetables.

Additionally, more than 27,800 hectares of crops, 30,000 hectares of rubber and 7,000 hectares of aquaculture remain at high risk if heavy rains persist.

As the National Day (September 2) holiday nears, Quang Tri Province must face the dual challenge of recovering the storm’s aftermaths and ensuring the safety of the ongoing festivals, traditional boat races and artistic programs.

Quang Tri Provincial People’s Committee has instructed the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to closely coordinate event organization with disaster prevention, ensuring no accidents occur.

By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong