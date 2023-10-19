Storm No.5 to dissipate at sea under impact of cold air, said meteorologists

The tropical storm force winds ranging from 75 kilometers per hour could become stronger within next 24 hour as it is fed into a cold air mass.

According to meteorologists, storm No.5 is likely to pull away from the country’s mainland.

The information was provided by Director of the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem at a conference on October 19 morning.

Today, October 19, the storm’s eye stayed in the Gulf of Tonkin.

It is forecast that the storm is likely to become stronger as it is fed into a cold air mass, triggering the high risks of thunderstorms and cyclones.

After that, the tropical storm will downgrade rapidly and dissipate at the sea by October 21 morning, added Mr. Khiem.