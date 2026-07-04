Storm Maysak's circulation triggers warnings of thunderstorms, strong winds

Storm Maysak is bringing thunderstorms and strong winds to northern Vietnam, prompting authorities to maintain sea bans and tighten safety measures.

The center of storm Maysak over the Gulf of Tonkin at 5:40 a.m. on July 4. Screenshot from the Z.E weather app.

Vietnam's disaster management agency has urged coastal provinces with marine tourism activities to remain on high alert due to the circulation of storm Maysak.

According to Mr. Mai Van Khiem, Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, storm Maysak’s circulation is extensive. Since July 2, areas along the outer edge of the storm have experienced thunderstorms and strong wind gusts, with hazardous weather expected to persist through at least the morning of July 5.

Pham Duc Luan, Director General of the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control, said that by the afternoon of July 3, authorities had notified, inspected and guided 56,240 fishing vessels carrying 249,184 people to seek shelter from the storm. Warning messages were also sent to 20.6 million mobile subscribers in potentially affected areas.

Earlier on July 3, the fishing vessel QN-90568 from Quang Ninh sank in coastal waters, but all seven crew members were rescued safely, he said.

Citing the risk of renewed squalls and lessons from last year's Green Bay 58 tourist boat disaster, the department urged local authorities to maintain sea bans and ensure the safety of vessels, floating fish farms and coastal tourist sites before the storm makes landfall.

Officials from Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City said that both localities imposed sea bans from the afternoon of July 3, directing vessels to safe shelters while implementing measures to protect thousands of tourists.

Border guards in Quang Ninh Province rescue a fishing boat with seven crew members after it was hit by severe squalls on July 3. (Photo: Quang Ninh Border Guard Command)

Quang Ninh ordered all tourist boats to return to designated anchorages and arranged for more than 3,100 visitors in Co To Special Zone to either return to the mainland or stay in secure accommodations. Hai Phong instructed more than 1,600 fishing vessels to seek shelter, suspended marine tourism activities, and provided safe lodging for visitors remaining in Cat Hai and Do Son.

Rescue and salvage operations for the Green Bay tourist boat after it capsized in severe squalls ahead of a storm in July 2025.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep warned that the storm's circulation could produce intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. He noted that early-season storms often generate powerful squalls that are difficult to forecast, even when the storms themselves are not particularly strong.

He urged local authorities to ensure that no one remains on floating fish farms or tourist boats, strictly enforce sea bans, and proactively evacuate residents from areas at risk of flash floods and landslides.

Quang Ninh Province was also instructed to reinforce emergency response forces in Mong Cai and Ha Long, where very heavy rainfall is forecast from the afternoon of July 4 through the morning of July 5.

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By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong