Spells of intense rain continue covering Ho Chi Minh City

The Southern Region Hydro-Meteorological Center on October 27 warned of localized thundery downpours, lightning, cyclones and hails in Ho Chi Minh City including Thu Duc City.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Minh Hai

The average rainfall of between 12 mm and 78 mm above is anticipated to cause water-logging on a large scale along with lightning, cyclones and hails.

Under the effects of tropical storm Trami, Ho Chi Minh City experienced prolonged spells of downpour, lightning and thunderstorms, resulting in traffic congestion and fallen trees.

Amid the bad weather conditions, the Department of Construction and Greenery Parks Company of Ho Chi Minh City and the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts in Ho Chi Minh City urgently organized inspections and reviewed urban trees to prune and cut down branches and tree trunks with risk of unsafety.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong