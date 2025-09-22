Special school nurturing dreams of disabled students

Teaching assistant Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is using sign language to instruct her students on sewing techniques

Step into the vocational workshop of the center, and it’s easy to find a sewing class unlike any other. There’s no blackboard, no chalk, no booming lecture. Here, communication flows through the silent, graceful movements of hands and the focused gaze of eyes, as sign language replaces the spoken word.

At the heart of this unique classroom is Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, a 31-year-old teaching assistant who patiently guides her students through every stitch and seam using sign language. For her, this isn’t just a job; it’s a source of profound joy and an affirmation of her own self-worth.

Ngan was born deaf, facing a childhood marked by disadvantages. The daughter of farmers and one of five siblings, life was a constant struggle. She was the only one in her family with a hearing impairment. Yet, instead of retreating, she chose the path of education. At eight years old, her parents sent her to learn sign language, and in 2016, she found her way to Vo Hong Son Center for Disabled Children. It was here that she discovered a natural talent for crafts like flower making, crocheting, and embroidery. After honing her skills, she became a teaching assistant.

“My guiding principle has always been to wholeheartedly support students who share my circumstances”, Ngan shared. “I want them to feel uplifted, to overcome their insecurities, and to persevere in building skills that allow them to integrate fully into the community.”

Ngan’s dedication is echoed by many staff members at the center. Nguyen Thi Thanh Thao, a 29-year-old teacher, is another prime example. A graduate of Pham Van Dong University, Thao, who is not disabled, chose to apply for a position here, never having imagined she would one day teach deaf students.

“When I first arrived, I knew nothing about sign language”, she recalled. “Fortunately, I was a quick learner and found I had a knack for it, which helped me gain the confidence to lead a class. The learning journey for these students is longer and filled with more hurdles. A typical student might finish first grade in a year, but for our deaf students, it takes two. They have to start with the very basics, like the signs for ‘eat’, ‘school’, and ‘hello’. No matter how long the road, my greatest hope is that they never give up.”

For the past decade, the center’s director Nguyen Thi Thu Ha has grappled with two central questions: How can this place be more than just a sanctuary? How can it truly cultivate the souls and dreams of its children?

“We know we can’t heal their physical impairments”, Director Thu Ha confided, “but we firmly believe that our love and support can be a source of warmth and light in their lives. My dream is that, in the near future, every one of our students can stand on their own two feet, with a stable career that allows them to build a life and, in turn, support the next generation.”

And her students have not let “Mother”, as they affectionately call her, down. Many have graduated from the center and stepped confidently into the world, armed with skills and ambition.

Dinh Khac Nguyen, a 20-year-old who was born deaf, is one such success story. He first learned to sew at the center’s campus in Quang Ngai Province. Recognizing his artistic potential, the center transferred him to its second campus in HCMC, where he found his true calling: jewelry making. Today, Nguyen is a skilled craftsman at a gold shop in the city, earning a stable income of nearly VND6 million (US$240) a month.

“I immediately showed my first paycheck in 2024 to my parents”, he recounted via sign language. “I’m so happy to be doing a job I love. I even told my mom I want to work overtime to earn more money for my future.”

His mother, Nguyen Bach Uyen, was moved to tears. “When he first moved to HCMC, we were terrified because he can be forgetful. But he adapted. Now he navigates the bus system by himself and even meets us when we visit. He wanted to quit so many times at first, but thanks to the unwavering encouragement from his teachers and our family, he now loves going to work every single day.”

28-year-old Phan Van Phu, also born deaf, has similarly beaten the odds. After completing his sewing training in HCMC, he now works at Hoa Tho Garment Factory in Quang Ngai Province. “I’ve not only found joy in my work”, he shared, “but I’ve also proven that with determination, you can overcome any limit.”

Director Thu Ha proudly added that in 2025 alone, 10 students from the HCMC campus graduated and secured stable employment. In a particularly noteworthy achievement, three of the center’s deaf students were granted special admission into the Fine Arts program at the HCMC University of Fine Arts. Meanwhile, the workshop in Quang Ngai Province campus is being upgraded to mirror a modern corporate environment, preparing students for an integrated workforce.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thanh Tam