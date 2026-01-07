Lifestyle

HCMC raises over VND21 billion to support the poor ahead of Tet

Ho Chi Minh City has mobilised more than VND21 billion (nearly US$800,000) to support disadvantaged and impoverished people ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) through a special musical program held on January 6.

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association in coordination with the municipal Radio and Television Station (HTV). It featured a range of spring-themed performances highlighting rural life and agricultural labour, helping to spread a festive atmosphere while promoting solidarity and compassion.

vna-potal-chuong-trinh-nghe-thuat-tet-nghia-tinh-xuan-binh-ngo-2026-tai-tp-ho-chi-minh-8515032.jpg
A performance at the January 6 program, part of the long-running “Compassionate Tet” initiative (Photo: VNA)

The program is part of the long-running “Compassionate Tet” initiative, which originated from earlier campaigns such as “Spring Apricot Tree” and “Doing Good Deeds during Tet”. Since 2008, the initiative has attracted strong support from businesses, organisations and individuals, assisting more than 77,400 poor and near-poor farming households and other vulnerable groups, with total funding exceeding VND131 billion.

vna-potal-chuong-trinh-nghe-thuat-tet-nghia-tinh-xuan-binh-ngo-2026-tai-tp-ho-chi-minh-8515035.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City leaders receive donations from sponsoring organizations (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Thanh Trung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association, said this year’s program has delivered tens of thousands of Tet gift packages to poor and near-poor households. It has also supported the construction of charity houses, provided production tools and livelihood assistance, and awarded savings books and scholarships, particularly to children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the association will continue to expand the program with practical and inclusive activities, ensuring transparent and effective use of resources in line with the principle of “leaving no one behind”, and contributing to sustainable poverty reduction and rural development.

