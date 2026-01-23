Special art performance, fireworks to celebrate success of Party Congress

The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports briefed the media on the special art program, which will be held solemnly at 8 p.m. on January 23 at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

The special art program “Under the Glorious Flag of the Party” is a highly significant cultural and political event, taking place immediately after the closing of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The program aims to celebrate the great success of the 14th National Party Congress and commemorate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2026).

The 100-minute program, presented in three segments, will be broadcast live on VTV1 and the Voice of Vietnam’s radio channels, with coverage relayed by local media agencies nationwide.

The program gathers a wide range of Vietnam’s top artists, together with professional and mass performers, and applies advanced performance technologies.

The program will conclude with one of Hanoi’s largest-ever fireworks displays, featuring nearly 10,000 fireworks units and lasting approximately 30 minutes.

A special fireworks display at the full rehearsal of the special art program “Under the Glorious Flag of the Party”

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong