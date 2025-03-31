Southern Vietnam to see rainfall in next few days

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Southeastern provinces, with rising daytime temperatures, on the evening of March 31.

According to the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Station, Southern Vietnam is experiencing partly cloudy skies with sunshine throughout the day on March 31. Scattered heatwaves are being recorded in the Southeastern region and some areas in the Southwest. In the evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are concentrated mainly in the Southeastern provinces, with some areas seeing moderate rainfall.

People travel on Phan Dinh Phung Street, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC.

In the Southeastern region, the highest temperatures are ranging from 32.2 to 36.4 degrees Celsius, with Bien Hoa reaching the peak at 36.4 degrees Celsius. Vung Tau has the lowest maximum temperature at 32.2 degrees Celsius. In the Southwestern region, temperatures are ranging from 32.8 to 36 degrees Celsius, with Chau Doc hitting 36 degrees Celsius, while Cao Lanh and Moc Hoa in Long An Province are recording 35.4 degrees Celsius.

Ho Chi Minh City is seeing partly cloudy skies with sunshine during the day and showers in the evening. In Nha Be District, the highest temperature is 34.9 degrees Celsius, and the lowest is 26.6 degrees Celsius. At Tan Son Nhat Airport, temperatures are peaking at 36 degrees Celsius and dropping to 26 degrees Celsius.

Over the next two to three days, a weakening continental high-pressure system will shift eastward in both the Southeastern and Southwestern regions, while a stable subtropical high-pressure system remains over the North-Central region.

An equatorial low-pressure trough, positioned between 5-8 degrees North latitude, is expected to persist, with a potential disturbance forming over the Southern East Sea and moving toward the mainland.

Southern Vietnam will continue to see partly cloudy skies, with no rain at night and intermittent sunshine during the day. Rainfall is expected to increase, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening and nighttime, including localized moderate to heavy rain. Thunderstorms may bring whirlwinds, lightning, and strong gusts.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan