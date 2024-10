Heavy rainfall in combination with a tidal wave from now until this weekend is warned for various localities in the Southern region.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting reported that widespread scattered and moderate rainfall ranging from 40 mm to 80 mm above and thunderstorms, along with risks of lightning, whirlwinds, and cyclones, would cover the southern part of the Central, Central Highlands, and Southern regions on October 18 late.

The torrential rains could trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas, flash floods in small rivers and streams, and landslides on steep slopes.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong