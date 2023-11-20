Southern region facing chilling temperature owing to cold air spread

Temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region ranged from 14 to 21 degrees Celsius yesterday owing to a cold air spread from the Central region.

Particularly, Thu Duc City, provinces of Lam Dong and Tay Ninh recorded temperatures at 21 degrees Celsius, 14 degrees Celsius and 21.8 degrees Celsius in the early morning; therefore, residents feel cooler than in previous days.

Meanwhile, both the Northern and Central regions have seen sunny weather with very low temperatures. Notably, the lowest temperatures on Fansipan Mountain (Lao Cai Province), Mau Son (Lang Son Province), Sin Ho (Lai Chau Province), Tuan Giao (Dien Bien Province), Lang Son City, Mong Cai City and Hanoi City dropped to minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius, 7.8 degrees Celsius, 8.5 degrees Celsius, 8 degrees Celsius, 11.7 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, from now to November 24, a strong cold air mass along with showers are warned for the Northern region.

The mid-Central, South-Central, Southern and Central Highlands regions will face days of showers to end this year’s rainy season.

It is expected that at the end of this week, one more cold spell will hit the above-mentioned regions with moderate intensity.