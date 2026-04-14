Southern region faces overlapping outbreaks as death toll hits 12

Amid a rise in hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) and dengue fever cases, the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health provided an update on the epidemiological situation and response measures on April 14.

HFMD cases among children are rising across Southern provinces and cities.

According to Mr. Vo Hai Son, Deputy Director of the department, Vietnam has recorded around 26,000 HFMD cases and eight deaths since the beginning of 2026. The disease is trending upward in several localities, particularly in the Southern region. Epidemiological surveillance shows that most infections occur among young children, especially those in daycare and kindergarten settings.

Health authorities attribute the increase—especially in the Southern region and in school environments—to the early onset of hot and humid weather, which creates favorable conditions for virus transmission. The circulation of the EV71 strain has also heightened the risk of severe cases.

HFMD and dengue are increasing in the Southern region.

In response, the health sector is strengthening early detection through multiple channels, including reports from medical facilities and alerts from communities and schools. Close coordination with the education sector and local authorities has been intensified to promptly identify suspected cases, implement timely interventions, and curb transmission. At healthcare facilities, severe cases are closely monitored and supported by higher-level hospitals to ensure timely treatment and minimize fatalities.

The Ministry of Health has urged families with young children to monitor their health closely, particularly those under five years old. Children showing symptoms such as fever, mouth ulcers, or rashes on the hands, feet, or buttocks should be taken to a medical facility for examination and guidance. Infected children should stay home from school to prevent further spread.

Schools have been advised to enhance sanitation of classrooms, toys, and frequently touched items, while closely monitoring students’ health and coordinating with parents and healthcare providers to detect and handle suspected cases promptly.

The Ministry of Health urges localities to step up prevention of HFMD and dengue.

Meanwhile, dengue fever remains a growing concern. Since the start of 2026, Vietnam has reported 31,927 cases and four deaths, with infections emerging early in the year and concentrated mainly in Southern provinces and cities. Authorities warn that dengue cases may continue to rise in the coming months, particularly during the rainy season.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Thuy Doan