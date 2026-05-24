Campaign to support underprivileged cancer patients launched

On May 23 in Ho Chi Minh City, the Cancer Patient Support Fund organized an artistic exchange and fundraising program to support disadvantaged cancer patients under the theme Bright Tomorrow.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (6th, R); Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan (4th, R); Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (in suit) present gifts to child cancer patients. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra; Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan; and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, among others.

Speaking at the program, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra expressed her deep emotion over the stories of resilience shown by underprivileged cancer patients, which were vividly portrayed through artistic performances and documentary reports featured at the event. She emphasized that behind every cancer patient lies a difficult circumstance, with many families forced to sell their assets or borrow money to cover treatment costs for their loved ones.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Party and State leaders have shown special concern for children suffering from cancer, who must endure long periods of hospitalization and chemotherapy instead of attending school like their peers. However, their courage and determination to overcome illness have become a powerful source of inspiration for the community, encouraging society to continue joining hands in supporting cancer patients.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra delivers her speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Commending the contributions made by the Ministry of Health, medical workers, businesses, organizations, media agencies, and benefactors who have accompanied cancer patients over the years, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra called on organizations, enterprises, and the wider community to continue spreading compassion and joining hands to support underprivileged cancer patients so that no one has to face the battle against illness alone and every patient has the opportunity to look toward a brighter tomorrow.

At the program, the Bright Tomorrow Fund, in coordination with the National Humanitarian Portal (1400 Portal), launched a campaign to support disadvantaged cancer patients under the message “Millions of acts of kindness for cancer patients.” The campaign will run from now until August 2.

By the end of the program, the organizing committee had received more than VND2.238 trillion (US$85 million) in cash contributions and the equivalent value of donated medicines through the Bright Tomorrow Fund.

The organizing committee presents flowers and commemorative plaques to sponsors. (Photo: SGGP)

Singers join the launch ceremony for the campaign supporting cancer patients. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the organizing committee, over the past 14 years, the Bright Tomorrow Cancer Patient Support Fund has continued to grow and operate effectively, earning high recognition and strong support from agencies, organizations, and benefactors.

The fund has mobilized resources and organized gift-giving and financial assistance programs for cancer treatment medicines for more than 53,400 cancer patients nationwide, with total support valued at over VND5 trillion (US$190 million). In 2025 alone, the fund assisted nearly VND2 trillion (US$76 million) to more than 5,500 patients.

The program has attracted wide participation from patients, patients’ relatives, and the public, helping the fund become a reputable charitable organization and a close companion to medical workers and underprivileged cancer patients across the country.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh