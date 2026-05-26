Health Ministry updates Ebola guidelines as outbreaks raise concerns

The Ministry of Health issued updated guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of Ebola virus disease amid complicated and unpredictable developments of the outbreaks in Africa, particularly in Congo and Uganda on May 26.

Vietnam's Health Ministry issues new Ebola guidelines as regional risk rises (Photo: The World Health Organization)

The ministry said Ebola disease first occurred in 1976 in two simultaneous outbreaks, one outbreak was of Sudan virus disease in Nzara in what is now South Sudan, and the other outbreak was of Ebola virus disease in Yambuku, in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The latter occurred in a village near the Ebola River, from which the disease takes its name. The virus spreads rapidly through direct contact with personal belongings such as clothes, blankets and needles, as well as blood or bodily fluids of infected people.

Most concerning, the Ebola virus can cause hemorrhagic syndrome and rapid multi-organ failure in infected patients. The fatality rate of Ebola virus disease ranges from 25 percent to 90 percent, averaging about 50 percent. With an incubation period of around two to 21 days, the virus can silently spread within communities before erupting into an epidemic.

Compared with the 2014 version, the latest guidelines issued by the Health Ministry update a series of stricter and more detailed standards to help both the healthcare system and the public identify risks linked to the dangerous disease.

Specifically, a suspected Ebola case is defined as a patient with a fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher accompanied by at least one specific symptom, including headache, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or unexplained bleeding.

Regarding epidemiological factors, a suspected case includes anyone who, within 21 days, had contact with blood, bodily fluids or belongings of an infected person; traveled to or returned from an outbreak area; or directly handled or came into contact with animals sickened or killed by the Ebola virus.

On testing methods, the ministry said RT-PCR molecular biology techniques must be conducted, while rapid screening tests and gene sequencing have also been added.

In treatment guidelines, the ministry officially added monoclonal antibody therapies INMAZEB and EBANGA as specific treatments for the Zaire strain of the Ebola virus. The drugs have no contraindications because their life-saving benefits outweigh the risks of side effects.

The ministry also stressed nutritional and psychological support measures for patients, especially the elderly, children and immunocompromised people.

To prevent cross-infection risks, the guidelines specify that close contacts of Ebola patients must not breastfeed, donate blood, tissues or organs within 21 days from the last exposure.

For recovered patients discharged from hospitals and medical facilities are still required to immediately notify local authorities for continued case monitoring.

For deaths caused by Ebola virus infection, cremation is mandatory without exception.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan