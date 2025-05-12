Southern region enters rainy season

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on May 11 indicated that the Northern and North-Central regions would primarily see rain at night and sunshine during the day, starting from May 12 to May 13.

Meanwhile, the Mid Central region, Central Highlands and Southern regions are likely to continue experiencing moderate to heavy localized rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

The South Central region will have showers at night and sunshine during the day. From the night of May 13 to May 21, the weather conditions in all the regions will change more noticeably.

From May 14 to May 17, the Northern and North Central regions will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with sunshine during the day.

Heat will return to the North Central region on May 18 or May 19.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

The Central Highlands and Southern regions may see scattered showers in the late afternoon and evening with increasing frequency from May 13 to May 2, due to the stronger operation of southwest monsoon.

Residents in the Southern region should be cautious of extreme weather phenomena of whirlwinds, lightning, hails and strong gusty winds.

According to a report from the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, heavy rain and thunderstorms on May 9 and May 10 caused severe damage to human and properties in various localities.

Initial statistics showed that at least 89 houses were damaged in Lao Cai, Son La, Tuyen Quang, Hoa Binh and Quang Tri.

In addition, nearly 37 hectares of crops and forestry land in Tuyen Quang and Lao Cai provinces were flooded; affected 1.5 tons of unripe mangoes in Son La, 4.5 hectares of fish ponds and 105 hectares of agricultural land in Binh Duong Province were also affected.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention reported that Minister of Agriculture and Environment Do Duc Duy has just signed a directive to ensure the safety of dyke and irrigation infrastructure during the 2025 rainy and flood season.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has requested local authorities to review their response efforts to typhoon Yagi in 2024, aiming to assign responsibilities for implementation in 2025. Localities have been instructed to coordinate with military forces to prepare equipment, supplies and personnel for dyke protection following the “four on-the-spot” principle, ensuring preparedness to protect lives and minimize property damage.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has requested that all dyke and reservoirs affected by typhoon Yagi in 2024 must be thoroughly fortified; damaged structures must be repaired and the progress of ongoing irrigation projects needs to be accelerated.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment prohibited the construction of key infrastructure components during the rainy and flood season.

Authorities must also take decisive action against violations involving dykes, riverbank encroachment and unauthorized construction that obstructs floodwater drainage. At the same time, they had to strengthen propaganda and dissemination of laws to encourage people to participate in the protection of the structures.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong