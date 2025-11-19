Business

Southern region cooperatives fair opens to boost trade

SGGP

The 2025 Southern Region Trade Promotion Fair for Cooperatives officially opened on November 18 to expand trade cooperation.

0D8A0238.jpg
At the inauguration ceremony

At Ba Ria Square in Ho Chi Minh City’s Ba Ria Ward, the 2025 Southern Region Trade Promotion Fair for Cooperatives officially opened featuring 250 booths representing cooperatives, cooperative alliances, and businesses from provinces and cities across the country.

This fair is part of the national trade promotion program assigned by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and organized by the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance. The exhibits are diverse and rich in regional character, including fresh and processed agricultural products, medicinal herbs, organic foods, handicrafts, OCOP products, industrial goods, machinery, equipment, materials, crop seeds, aquatic breeds for cooperative production, garments, consumer goods, and many distinctive local specialties.

Alongside the exhibition, the event also includes activities such as trade promotion seminars and value chain connection sessions; business matchmaking between cooperatives and distribution enterprises; digital transformation support for production and business; as well as credit connection and capital consultation for cooperatives and enterprises.

The fair will run until November 23.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

cooperative alliances aquatic breeds cooperative production digital transformation trade promotion seminars agricultural products medicinal herbs organic foods

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn