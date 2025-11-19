Southern region cooperatives fair opens to boost trade

The 2025 Southern Region Trade Promotion Fair for Cooperatives officially opened on November 18 to expand trade cooperation.

At Ba Ria Square in Ho Chi Minh City’s Ba Ria Ward, the 2025 Southern Region Trade Promotion Fair for Cooperatives officially opened featuring 250 booths representing cooperatives, cooperative alliances, and businesses from provinces and cities across the country.

This fair is part of the national trade promotion program assigned by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and organized by the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance. The exhibits are diverse and rich in regional character, including fresh and processed agricultural products, medicinal herbs, organic foods, handicrafts, OCOP products, industrial goods, machinery, equipment, materials, crop seeds, aquatic breeds for cooperative production, garments, consumer goods, and many distinctive local specialties.

Alongside the exhibition, the event also includes activities such as trade promotion seminars and value chain connection sessions; business matchmaking between cooperatives and distribution enterprises; digital transformation support for production and business; as well as credit connection and capital consultation for cooperatives and enterprises.

The fair will run until November 23.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan