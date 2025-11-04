Weather

Southern region braces for record-high tidal levels in 2025

The Southern region of Vietnam is experiencing a tidal surge, with peak water levels at the Vung Tau station forecast to reach up to 4.3 meters — among the highest recorded in 2025.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

This afternoon, the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting reported that sea levels measured at coastal hydrological stations across the Southern region continue to rise. At midnight on the same day, the Vung Tau station recorded a peak of 4.08 meters, with water levels still trending upward.

According to the center, from the evening of November 4 to November 5, strong high tides will affect coastal areas from Ho Chi Minh City to Ca Mau. The highest water levels at Vung Tau are expected to range between 4.1 meters and 4.15 meters. Peak tides will occur from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

Between November 5 and 6, water levels along the southeastern coast will continue to rise gradually, with peaks reaching 4.15 meters to 4.25 meters. Particularly from November 7 to 11, the high tide is forecast to reach exceptionally high levels, with peaks at the Vung Tau station potentially hitting 4.2–4.3 meters which is higher than the late-October tide, which peaked at approximately 4.16–4.18 meters.

Bui Manh Ha, Head of the Marine Forecasting Division of the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting noted that this is the highest tide event recorded so far this year. Coastal lowlands and areas outside sea dykes in the Southeastern region are advised to take precautions against flooding, dyke overtopping, and potential disruptions to transportation, agricultural production, aquaculture, and daily life.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan

