Party chief calls for resolute fight against “internal enemy”

The Party chief emphasised that preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomena remains a particularly important, regular and long-term task in the building and rectification of the Party and the political system.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the working session with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and relevant agencies on March 2. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam said on March 2 that a new resolution on enhancing the Party's leadership over the prevention and control of corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena will affirm the Party’s special attention to and serve as a “declaration” to continue adamantly intensifying the fight against the “internal enemy” in the new era with renewed thinking and innovative approaches.

The resolution is expected to be approved at the upcoming 2nd meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee.

Chairing a working session with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and relevant agencies to discuss a project reviewing the 20-year implementation of the resolution issued at the third meeting of the 10th Party Central Committee on strengthening the Party’s leadership over corruption and wastefulness prevention and control and submitting a new draft resolution to the Party Central Committee, General Secretary To Lam requested the commission to fully incorporate feedback from the meeting and swiftly finalize the project to ensure the highest quality before submitting it to the Politburo and the Party Central Committee for consideration and decision in accordance with regulations.

The Party chief emphasized that preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena remain particularly important, regular, and long-term tasks in the building and rectification of the Party and the political system; and resolutely and persistently fighting them is a consistent and unwavering policy of the Party and State.

He underscored the need to handle violations strictly, humanely, and persuasively, with no off-limits zones or exceptions, while tightening control over key, sensitive, and emerging areas prone to corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena.

At the same time, anti-corruption efforts must go hand in hand with performing socio-economic development tasks, including maintaining double-digit economic growth in the years ahead, he stressed, calling for creating a transparent environment and a safe legal corridor so that citizens and businesses can confidently invest and operate and encouraging officials and Party members to be proactive, creative, and bold in acting for the common good.

The overarching goal, he said, is to harmonize the interests of the State, enterprises, and the people; remove bottlenecks to unlock resources for development; and contribute to building a strong Party culture and advancing Vietnamese culture in the new era.

