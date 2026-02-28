Dong Nai strives to complete 700,000 housing units in 2021–2030

At its 10th session, the 10th term People’s Council of Dong Nai Province on February 27 approved a resolution adjusting the province’s Housing Development Program for the 2021–2030 period.

Accordingly, between 2021 and 2030, Dong Nai Province aims to complete and put into use about 87 million square meters of housing floor area, equivalent to approximately 700,672 housing units. The average housing area target is 33 square meters per person, including 33.8 square meters in urban areas and 32 square meters in rural areas.

Housing development will be closely aligned with the provincial master plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, focusing on key areas such as Long Thanh International Airport, the Dong Nai River economic corridor, high-tech zones, free trade zones, and newly merged regional urban centers.

Besides, the province will also prioritize affordable housing for middle- and low-income households and policy beneficiaries, while promoting large-scale, modern, smart, and sustainable projects. In addition, the locality shall also prioritize housing projects integrated with commercial services, logistics, and eco-tourism along the rivers of Dong Nai and Be, as well as transit-oriented development (TOD) housing along metro lines, urban railways, and major transport corridors connecting to Ho Chi Minh City.

Total capital demand for housing development in Dong Nai during 2021–2030 is expected to reach over VND822 trillion (US$31.5 billion).

