PM Pham Minh Chinh attends 120th birth anniversary of late PM Pham Van Dong

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, together with delegates attending the ceremony, offers floral tributes and incense in solemn remembrance. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, General Secretary To Lam sent a congratulatory floral tribute.

The late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong was born in Duc Tan Commune, Mo Duc District (now Duc Tan Commune, Quang Ngai Province, into an intellectual family imbued with a strong patriotic tradition.

He was early awakened to revolutionary ideals and actively studied the thought of the leader, Nguyen Ai Quoc, through publications such as Le Paria (The Pariah), L’Humanité (Humanity), and International Press Correspondence, among others.

In 1926, he traveled to Guangzhou, China, to attend a cadre training course personally organized and delivered by leader Nguyen Ai Quoc and was subsequently admitted to the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League.

From that juncture, profoundly influenced by communist ideals and the ardent patriotism of leader Nguyen Ai Quoc, Mr. Pham Van Dong evolved from a patriotic young intellectual into a steadfast and genuine revolutionary.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense in tribute to the late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong. (Photo: SGGP)

From a patriotic young intellectual, through rigorous training and numerous trials, the late Prime Minister matured into an outstanding statesman, undertaking many pivotal responsibilities in the struggle to secure and safeguard national independence, achieve national reunification, and advance the cause of building and defending the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. In so doing, he consistently demonstrated the prestige and capabilities befitting a leader of exceptional stature.

He was also a distinguished political theorist, an eminent cultural figure, and an educator with numerous progressive works and contributions to theoretical development, as well as a talented diplomat of international standing and high repute.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers an address at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Comrade Pham Van Dong remains a shining exemplar of revolutionary ethics—absolutely loyal to the Party and the nation; devoted to the people; daring to think, daring to act, and daring to assume responsibility; embodying diligence, thrift, integrity, uprightness, and selfless devotion to the public interest; consistently combating bureaucracy, corruption, and wastefulness; and invariably placing the interests of the Fatherland and the people above all else.

In whatever capacity he served, he steadfastly upheld a working style closely aligned with practical realities, ensuring that words were matched by deeds; he lived modestly, simply, and magnanimously, thereby earning the affection and trust of the people as well as the respect of international friends.

Over 75 consecutive years of revolutionary activity, entrusted by the Party and the State with numerous key responsibilities, including 41 years as Member of the Party Central Committee, 35 years as Member of the Politburo, 32 years as Prime Minister, and 10 years as Advisor to the Party Central Committee, Mr. Pham Van Dong devoted his entire life throughout the twentieth century to the cause of national liberation and socialist construction, dedicating his enthusiasm, talent, and intellect wholeheartedly to the service of the nation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh underscored that the rich, steadfast, and resilient life and revolutionary career of the late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong have bequeathed to the Party, the State, and the people many valuable and practical lessons for the ongoing cause of national construction and development in the present period.

Mr. Ho Van Nien, Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Volga automobile used by Prime Minister Pham Van Dong during his tenure is currently on display at the Memorial Site. (Photo: SGGP)

The working desk of Prime Minister Pham Van Dong (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, together with delegates, water trees at the Memorial Site of Prime Minister Pham Van Dong. (Photo: SGGP)

The Prime Minister visits the Memorial Site. (Photo: SGGP)

