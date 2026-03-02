24/7 task force established to deploy for expressway toll operations

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has announced that five component projects of the eastern North–South Expressway for the 2017–2020 period will officially commence toll collection from 10:00 p.m. on March 2.

Dai Ninh Interchange on the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet Expressway, where the route’s operations center is located

The sections subject to toll collection include the Phan Thiet–Dau Giay stretch, with toll rates ranging from VND1,300 (US$0.04) to VND5,200 (US$0.20) per kilometer. The Mai Son – National Highway 45, National Highway 45 – Nghi Son, Nghi Son – Dien Chau, and Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet sections will apply toll rates from VND900 (US$0.03) to VND3,600 (US$0.13) per kilometer.

Toll collection will be implemented through a non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) system under the model of “multi-lane free-flow ETC at entry points (without barriers) and single-lane ETC at exit points (with barriers), without Manual Toll Collection (MTC) lanes. The tolling operations across these five sections will be fully and synchronously interconnected with other expressway sections currently under toll operation by different entities.

During the initial phase of operation, the Department for Roads of Vietnam will assess the overall system performance indicators to detect and promptly rectify any technical issues. A dedicated task force has been established to remain on duty around the clock to handle any arising situations.

To help ensure the safe and smooth operation of toll collection, the Vietnam Road Administration has requested vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles are affixed with valid ETC (electronic toll collection) tags and that their non-cash payment accounts maintain sufficient balances when traveling on the aforementioned expressway sections.

In addition, vehicle owners are required to strictly comply with the road traffic signage system and follow the instructions of competent authorities when passing through toll plazas, as well as adhere to regulations on vehicle load limits and other relevant provisions.

