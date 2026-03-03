5 North–South expressway segments begin tolling, record over 10,000 transactions

More than 10,000 transactions recorded after the launch of toll collection on five North–South expressway segments.

From 10 p.m. on March 2 to 8:30 a.m. on March 3, the electronic toll collection (ETC) system on five sections of the eastern North–South Expressway recorded more than 10,000 transactions, operating in a basically stable and smooth manner without affecting traffic flow.

According to the Vietnam Road Administration, toll collection was launched at 10 p.m. on March 2, 2026, for five public investment component projects under the eastern North–South Expressway project for the 2017–2020 period. These include the following sections, including Mai Son – National Highway 45; National Highway 45 – Nghi Son; Nghi Son – Dien Chau; Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet; and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay.

In the initial phase, the ETC system has been operated synchronously along the entire route. Some transactions with missing input information were recorded and processed offline in accordance with procedures. Some technical issues that arose were promptly resolved through coordination among the relevant units.

Transaction details showing a successful ETC toll payment of VND46,800 (US$1.79) for the Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressway section.

The Vietnam Road Administration has requested vehicle owners to proactively install ETC tags and maintain sufficient balance in their non-cash payment accounts when traveling on expressways; comply with traffic signs and instructions from authorities at toll stations; and strictly adhere to regulations on vehicle load limits.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong