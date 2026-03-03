Lam Dong urges Government to resolve bottlenecks in key projects

Lam Dong Province petitioned for direction to resolve long-standing obstacles facing a number of key projects during a working session with Deputy PM Nguyen Hoa Binh, Head of the Government’s Steering Committee 751, on the morning of March 3.

Mr. Le Trong Yen, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong People’s Committee, delivers a report at the working session.

On behalf of the provincial leadership, Mr. Le Trong Yen, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong People’s Committee, reported to the Deputy Prime Minister and his delegation, seeking guidance to remove bottlenecks affecting 27 projects. These projects include 21 energy ventures, spanning wind, solar, and hydropower, and six commercial and tourism-service developments.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh listens to reports and feedback from ministries and central agencies.

The projects cover some 4,300 hectares, with total registered investment of approximately VND63 trillion (around US$2.5 billion), of which VND43 trillion has already been disbursed. Many have been stalled for roughly five years. Provincial leaders emphasized that resolving the impasses and bringing the projects into operation would help unlock land and landscape potential, boost revenues and profits, increase budget contributions, generate employment, and raise local incomes, in line with the Government’s drive to curb wastefulness.

Among the most notable cases is the Doi Cu Da Lat Golf Course project, with a total investment of VND2 trillion. Large-scale construction works were carried out within the golf clubhouse complex without proper permits and in violation of construction licenses. The site lies within a nationally recognized heritage area and on protective forest land.

Construction works inside the clubhouse building of the Doi Cu Golf Course project have been suspended for several years.

Lam Dong authorities have asked the Deputy Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to clarify whether the Doi Cu Golf Course and its clubhouse fall within Zone II of the heritage site, as boundary markers have yet to be definitively established. The province also sought guidance on relevant procedures to enable the investor and local authorities to continue implementing and operating the project in compliance with regulations, thereby contributing to socio-economic development.

Regarding violations linked to the golf clubhouse, Lam Dong proposed that competent agencies allow the People’s Committee of Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward to re-establish administrative violation dossiers and apply remedial measures in accordance with prevailing regulations and current practical conditions.

A view of the structure within the golf clubhouse building

As for the 21 energy projects, with total capital exceeding VND42 trillion, many are located in areas designated as titanium mineral reserves or zoned for bauxite exploration, and are further entangled in issues related to land-lease terms. The province has urged the Government to instruct the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to promptly provide an assessment of the extent of impact and issue relevant guidance.

Recently, Lam Dong leaders also held meetings with investors operating in the province to address persistent hurdles. At present, the province has 359 non-budget investment projects facing difficulties, representing a combined capital commitment of VND245 trillion.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan