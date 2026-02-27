PM orders further red tape cuts to ease compliance cost burden

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed a further review and aggressive reduction of administrative procedures, with a focus on mininising inconvenience and compliance costs for citizens and businesses.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the Government’s monthly law-building session in Hanoi on February 27. (Photo: baochinhphu)

Chairing the Government’s monthly law-building session in Hanoi on February 27, PM Pham Minh Chinh asked ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, and government-affiliated bodies to lead and directly engage in institutional development within their respective sectors and across the broader government framework.

In the law-making process, he stressed the need to fully translate the Party’s guidelines and policies into laws, break barriers, roll out sweeping decentralization and delegation of authority in tandem with appropriate resource allocation, strengthen enforcement capacity, and design effective inspection, supervision, and power-control tools.

Laws should stipulate only fundamental and principled issues, with detailed regulations delegated to drafting agencies for inclusion in guiding decrees. Policy articulation, he stressed, must ensure clarity, accessibility, ease of enforcement, and effective oversight.

Drafting agencies were assigned to incorporate feedback from government members while also consulting experts, scientists, legal practitioners, affected stakeholders, and international best practices adapted to Vietnam’s context to finalize draft documents for submission to competent authorities.

Close coordination among ministries, agencies, and National Assembly bodies is essential to forge consensus during verification, explanation, feedback integration, and revision of drafts in line with opinions from the National Assembly Standing Committee and deputies. Ministries and agencies must swiftly issue decrees and circulars to guide enforcement once laws take effect.

At the 16th NA’s first session, the Government plans to submit 34 documents for approval, including 15 draft laws and resolutions, many of which are complex with wide-ranging socio-economic implications. The PM therefore called on ministries and agencies, particularly ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies, to pool maximum resources and personally direct the completion of draft laws and resolutions already reviewed by the Government to ensure quality and timely submission for NA consideration.

Completed documents and reports should be promptly forwarded to NA bodies for appraisal and to the NA Standing Committee for input. Relevant agencies must report immediately to the Government and PM on any examination and revision of draft laws or issues beyond their authority.

Government members heard summary submissions and reports explaining and incorporating feedback and discussed the revised Law on the Capital, the amended Law on Civil Status, the draft Law on Belief and Religion, the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Overseas Representative Missions of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and a draft NA resolution on coordination mechanisms and special policies to improve the prevention and settlement of international investment disputes.

For the draft laws and resolution discussed, the PM assigned the ministries of justice, foreign affairs, and ethnic and religious affairs to fully absorb opinions from Government members and the session and urgently finalize the drafts to ensure both progress and quality.

Vietnamplus