PM urges early operation of expressway sections through Gia Lai, Quang Ngai

On March 1, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh conducted an on-site inspection of key infrastructure works under Phase 2 of the North–South Eastern expressway Project in Quang Ngai and Gia Lai provinces.

Prime Minister gives Lunar New Year lucky money to workers at Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon expressway project. (Photo: SGGP)

At the entrance of the Binh De mountain tunnel (3,200 meters in length), part of the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon expressway section, the Prime Minister acknowledged, commended, and highly appreciated the strong sense of responsibility demonstrated by engineers, technical staff, and workers who have maintained continuous operations through holidays and the Lunar New Year.

The Prime Minister extended his appreciation to relevant units, particularly the authorities of Gia Lai and Quang Ngai provinces, for effectively carrying out public outreach, resettlement, compensation, and site clearance in accordance with regulations. He also recognized their proactive coordination with project investors in receiving handovers and implementing subsequent tasks in a manner that ensures safety and efficiency.

Prime Minister presents Lunar New Year lucky money to workers on North–South expressway project in Gia Lai, Quang Ngai. (Photo: SGGP)

Commendation was also given to the Project Management Board and the Ministry of Construction (formerly the Ministry of Transport) for their proactive planning and the methodical, scientific organization of project components.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to the contractors for completing several key works, notably three mountain tunnels with a total length of 4,500 meters along the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon expressway section.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on ministries, agencies, and local authorities to strengthen coordination and promptly put expressway projects in the South Central region into operation, thereby preventing waste and maximizing investment efficiency.

The Prime Minister urged the authorities of Gia Lai and Quang Ngai provinces to take a proactive approach in reviewing and formulating new spatial development plans, fully leveraging emerging growth opportunities once the expressway corridor becomes operational.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh conducts an on-site inspection of key infrastructure works under Phase 2 of the North–South Eastern expressway Project in Quang Ngai and Gia Lai provinces. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the Prime Minister directed local administrations to pay due attention to the livelihoods of residents who have relinquished land and relocated to resettlement areas in service of the projects. He stressed that living conditions in the new locations must not only be on par with previous standards but also should be demonstrably improved, thereby ensuring social stability, safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the people, and reinforcing public trust in major national infrastructure initiatives.

Phase 2 of the North–South eastern expressway traversing the South Central region comprises four component projects, including Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon (passing through Quang Ngai and Gia Lai); Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon (Gia Lai); Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh (Gia Lai and Dak Lak); and Chi Thanh–Van Phong (Dak Lak), with a total length of 286 kilometers and a combined investment of approximately VND66.27 trillion (US$2.55 billion). After commencing construction on January 1, 2023, the project achieved technical traffic opening on December 19, 2025.

The interchange connecting National Highway 1A to the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh expressway section has been completed and opened to traffic, contributing to improved regional connectivity and traffic circulation.

According to representatives of project investors, construction packages of the expressway sections passing through Gia Lai and Quang Ngai have largely completed essential infrastructure works. Relevant parties are currently coordinating to finalize necessary documentation and procedures to ensure the early official opening and operation of the expressway sections through the two provinces.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents gifts to project investors and contractor representatives. (Photo: SGGP)

The interchange connecting to North–South Expressway at Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon project has been built, ready for traffic opening (Photo: SGGP)

National Highway 1A interchange connecting to Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh expressway has been completed and opened to traffic (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh