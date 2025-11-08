EVN mobilizes 1,300 workers to restore power grid after typhoon No. 13

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) reported that its units are working tirelessly to repair damage from typhoon No. 13 and have restored power to more than 68 percent of customers affected by outages.

In recent days, thousands of the EVN staff have overcome harsh weather and terrain, promptly organizing crews and equipment to bring power back to affected communities as quickly as possible.

Power workers have been working tirelessly, braving heavy rain and strong winds to urgently repair the power grid and restore electricity to households affected by storm No. 13.

According to EVN’s latest update this morning, November 8, all hydropower plants under EVN and power generation corporations in affected areas remain structurally safe.

Currently, 20 hydropower reservoirs are discharging water to regulate flow and reduce downstream flooding, maintaining flood control capacity.

These reservoirs include A Vuong, Song Bung 2, Song Bung 4, Song Tranh 2, Song Ba Ha, Ham Thuan, An Khe, Se San 3A, Se San 4, Pleikrong, Se San 3, Ialy, Buon Tua Srah, Srepok 3, Buon Kuop, Don Duong, Dong Nai 3, Dong Nai 4, Thac Mo and Tri An.

On the transmission grid, 500kV power lines are operating normally. The National Power Transmission Corporation and the Central Power Corporation have repaired six out of seven incidents on the 220kV network and 23 out of 26 incidents on the 110kV lines.

All 17 110kV substations affected by the storm have been safely restored to service.

Power workers repair the electrical grid in areas hit directly by storm No. 13. (Photo: EVN)

Particularly in the power supply effort, EVN has mobilized about 1,300 staff and workers along with necessary vehicles and materials, closely coordinating with local authorities. Thanks to these efforts, as of the morning of November 8, nearly 1.13 million out of 1.65 million affected customers have had their power restored, reaching a recovery rate of over 68 percent.

In several severely affected and still flooded or isolated areas of Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Quang Ngai provinces, power sector teams are focusing on gradual restoration efforts, aiming to complete power recovery by November 10.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong