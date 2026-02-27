Over 61.2 million land parcels synchronized with national database

More than 61.2 million of the country’s 62.2 million land parcels have been synchronized with the National Land Database, with over 42.5 million parcels granted land use right certificates and authenticated against the National Population Database.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced on the morning of February 27 that it had finalized an appendix report on the rollout, development, and refinement of national and sectoral databases, identifying land administration as a key priority.

According to the report, the National Land Database has been fully established and is now undergoing continuous data enrichment and cleansing. A total of 62.2 million land parcels nationwide have been reviewed and classified.

Of these, more than 42.5 million parcels have been issued certificates of land use rights, ownership of residential housing, and other assets attached to land. These parcels have been authenticated and synchronized with the National Population Database, confirming land user information and enabling the replacement of certain paper-based components in administrative procedures. The verified data are also eligible for integration with the VNeID digital identity application.

Specifically, more than 23.7 million parcels contain complete attribute, spatial, and scanned documentation data. Over 18.7 million parcels lack one or more of these three data components. The remaining 18.6 million parcels have either not yet been granted certificates or require further updates and authentication with the National Population Database.

Regarding local-level data integration, as of December 18, 2025, all 34 provinces and centrally governed cities, covering 3,289 out of 3,321 communes and wards, had synchronized their data with the centrally managed National Land Database. The total number of parcels successfully integrated exceeded 61.2 million.

The ministry also confirmed that information security and cybersecurity assessments have been completed for the subsystem connecting the National Land Database with the National Population Database and the electronic identification and authentication system.

In terms of data synchronization with the population database, the ministry digitally signed and transferred an initial batch of more than 2 million “clean” land parcels on December 6, 2025. It is now prepared to hand over the remaining digitally signed datasets eligible for integration with VNeID, including approximately 21 million clean parcels and nearly 19 million parcels with authenticated land user information.

Technical infrastructure required to ensure connectivity and synchronization between the National Land Database and the National Data Center has been fully deployed, meeting regulatory standards for data integration and sharing.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan