Ca Mau commences memorial temple for fallen heroes, meritorious contributors

A commencement ceremony for the memorial temple dedicated to fallen heroes and people with meritorious services was held in An Xuyen Ward on the morning of March 3.

The Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ca Mau Province held the event.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the memorial temple for fallen heroes and meritorious contributors.

Attending the ceremony were former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; former Minister of National Defense Pham Van Tra; former Standing Member of the Party Secretariat Le Hong Anh; former Vice President Truong My Hoa; Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee, along with other incumbent and former Party and State leaders, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces and families of policy beneficiaries and fallen soldiers in the province.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lu Quang Ngoi emphasized that beyond its architectural value, the project stands as a monument of gratitude, uniting historical legacy with contemporary progress and strengthening the collective will for development in Ca Mau.

Mr. Lu Quang Ngoi, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province (left) and Mr. Lam Van Bi, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee (right), present flowers to the sponsor at the commencement ceremony.

Former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung (second from right) poses for a commemorative photo with leaders of Ca Mau and Dong Thap provinces.

The temple complex will be built on an area of 2.7 hectares, featuring a central memorial temple; a corridor of commemorative steles honoring around 40,000 individuals; a traditional house; a reception house; sculpture spaces; internal roads; green parks; and synchronized technical infrastructure. The total investment is estimated at VND323 billion (US$12.3 million), funded through contributions from businesses and benefactors inside and outside the province, with implementation expected from 2026 to 2028. The project is part of an 8.9-hectare master plan in the Oc Dao area of An Xuyen Ward, harmoniously connected with Truc Lam Ca Mau Zen Monastery, forming a distinctive cultural, spiritual and ecological space. The province will also invest in key technical infrastructure items using the state budget to ensure connectivity, safety and sustainable landscaping.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong