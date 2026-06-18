Smart local strategies pushing HCMC toward top tier administrative reform

Citizens can now comfortably execute multiple services right at the Phu Nhuan Ward Public Administration Service Center (Photo: SGGP)

On a bustling Monday morning in mid-June, Pham Vu Thanh, a resident of Phu Nhuan Ward, arrived at the Public Administration Service Center to tackle his business registration. The moment his dossier was received, he was guided to register for electronic invoices and provided with on-the-spot support for a digital signature. Seemingly, all interconnected procedures are now resolved at a single location, helping citizens save immense time and effort.

Formerly, people couldn’t simply breeze through administrative tasks, relentlessly commuting between numerous disparate agencies to finalize business operations. To proactively create favorable conditions, Phu Nhuan Ward rolled out the “One destination, multiple services” model, smoothly coordinating with relevant units to simultaneously provide various services at the ward’s hub.

Consequently, people can now effortlessly follow a simplified, interconnected process. This ensures dossiers are processed incredibly fast. Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Nhu Y of the Phu Nhuan Ward People’s Committee noted that thanks to these synchronized solutions, resolution time for civil status, business registration, and social protection domains dropped by over 30 percent. Furthermore, the satisfaction rate among citizens and businesses sits at over 98 percent.

Stemming from the demand to serve the public better, Binh Duong Ward proactively resolved agonying difficulties mirroring the labor force’s everyday lives. As an area where workers constitute nearly 53 percent of the population, the ward cleverly organized public service support stations across 20 neighborhoods, residential areas, and worker boarding houses. To properly accommodate these laborers’ grueling shift work, they officially process administrative results strictly outside standard office hours.

Meanwhile, Ben Thanh Ward successfully deployed the innovative “Administration at Home” model, dispatching civil servants directly to citizens’ doorsteps to earnestly support locals executing online business registrations. Furthermore, they actively authenticate authorization signatures for the elderly, folks with failing health, and those facing moving difficulties.

Thanks to these stellar efforts, in the first five months of the year, a staggering 100 percent of dossiers in Ben Thanh Ward were resolved precisely on time or ahead of schedule; predictably, the satisfaction rate among the public and enterprises hit an absolutely perfect 100 percent.

Over at Tan My Ward, the digital transformation crusade is flawlessly deployed across the administrative workflow to drastically elevate service quality for citizens and businesses. According to Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Be Ngoan of the Tan My Ward People’s Committee, local administration strictly mandates meticulous tracking of every dossier throughout its processing journey.

By tapping into precise data streaming from the National Public Service Portal integrated with the Intelligent Operations Center, ward leaders can rapidly pinpoint dossiers at risk of falling behind schedule, swiftly directing support. Thanks to this ironclad oversight, 100 percent of the ward’s dossiers are currently processed on time or ahead of deadlines. Additionally, the ward systematically rolled out a synchronized digital archiving process serving data reuse, meaning citizens don’t face the painful hassle of constantly resubmitting identical documents.

In An Hoi Dong Ward, the digital transformation wave is determinedly pushed into residential areas. Every weekend, community activity spots across neighborhoods 23, 24, 25, and 26 are bustling with excitement as the “Digital Summer” volunteer squad seamlessly coordinates with the ward’s Public Administration Service Center. Together, they directly instruct citizens on installing applications, navigating smartphones, and successfully submitting online dossiers.

For Ms. Nguyen Thi Xuan, a resident in Neighborhood No.24, receiving on-the-spot support to finalize paperwork and snagging an appointment slip without setting foot in the ward headquarters was a tremendous relief. She happily expressed her joy upon getting acquainted with the public service system for the first time. Having dedicated cadres and enthusiastic youth union members provide hands-on guidance directly in the residential area makes things vastly more convenient for everyday folks.

Moving into 2026, HCMC formally set a rigorous target to aggressively push its administrative reform indices squarely into the top-five tier nationwide. With relentless efforts pouring in from communes and wards, the city’s key goal of breaking into the top tier is entirely well-founded.

At the end of the day, both citizens and enterprises are increasingly feeling the profound innovation deeply embedded in the local administrative procedure execution process:

100 percent of administrative procedures don’t strictly depend on geographical administrative boundaries;

100 percent of dossiers are successfully digitized;

55 percent of dossiers actively utilize digitized information;

Over 98 percent of dossiers are completely resolved strictly on time;

Over 96 percent satisfaction rate seamlessly is achieved among citizens and organizations.

By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam