Slovak Constitution Day marked in HCMC

A get-together to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Slovak Constitution Day (September 1, 1992 - 2024) was held by the HUFO on August 24, demonstrating solidarity and friendship between the people of HCMC and Slovakia.

President of the Vietnam - Slovakia Friendship Association (VSFA) in HCMC Bui Quang Hai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

President of the Vietnam - Slovakia Friendship Association (VSFA) in HCMC Bui Quang Hai highlighted the fine development of the traditional relationship between the two countries, saying the diplomatic relationship that Vietnam set up with Czechoslovakia on February 2, 1950, was the foundation for diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Slovakia, and also for the friendly relations between the two peoples over the past 30 years.

Over the recent years, Slovakia has been an important partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe with two-way trade increasing steadily every year. During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government and people of Slovakia donated 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, demonstrating the strong friendship and good relations between the two countries.

Hai took the occasion to thank the Slovak Embassy in Vietnam and the Honorary Consul of Slovakia in HCMC for their coordination with the VSFA in HCMC and the HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) over the years to successfully organize people-to-people diplomatic activities, contributing to strengthening the Vietnam-Slovakia friendship.

Participants at the get-together (Photo: SGGP)

Marian Veres, Chargé d'Affaires of Slovakia in Vietnam, said that celebrations like this held annually in Vietnam further affirm the depth of friendship between the two peoples.

He expressed his belief that the long-standing partnership and friendship between Slovakia and Vietnam will be translated into stronger and more effective cooperation in trade, investment, and other areas.

Vietnamplus