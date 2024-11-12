Six airports to enhance night flight operations during Lunar New Year 2025

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has just requested the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation to enhance night flight operations at several airports during the upcoming Lunar New Year 2025.

​The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam received requests from Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways to extend their night flight operations at six airports, including Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Chu Lai, Phu Cat, Pleiku and Tuy Hoa airports, to meet the travel demand of the people during the Lunar New Year.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam required the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation to implement night flight plans at these airports from January 14 to February 12, 2025.

Additionally, the airport and air traffic management units must direct relevant units to proactively allocate resources and coordinate with airlines and units operating at the airports to effectively implement the plan.

​The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam also stated that this agency has been facilitating airlines to supplement their fleet; adjust landing and take-off times at Tan Son Nhat International Airport from January 14 to February 12, 2025; direct service units in the air transport chain to build plans, prepare resources and be ready to serve night time slots.

Currently, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam is still monitoring the airline booking system and airfares on domestic routes to promptly direct airlines to add more flights on routes with high demand, meeting the needs of passengers during the peak period of the Lunar New Year 2025.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong