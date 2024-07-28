Significant weather changes in Northern, Central Vietnam on July 28

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on July 28, the weather in the Northern and Central regions will undergo significant changes.

The Northern region will have localized heat waves, with temperatures reaching over 37 degrees Celsius in some areas.

In the North Central Coast and Central Coastal regions, the intense heat will continue, with temperatures commonly ranging from 35-37 degrees Celsius, and some places exceeding 37 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity will be low, typically between 55 and 60 percent.

Meteorologists forecast that from July 29, the heat in the Central region will gradually subside. Experts warn that the current risk level for natural disasters due to the heat is at level 1. The intense heat combined with low humidity can increase the risk of fires and explosions in residential areas. Increased electricity usage for cooling may lead to unwanted incidents, including forest fires.

In addition, the intense heat can cause dehydration, exhaustion, and heat stroke when people are exposed to high temperatures for prolonged periods. Residents should note that forecasted temperatures may differ by 2-4 degrees Celsius from actual outdoor temperatures, depending on surface conditions such as concrete and asphalt.

The meteorological agency predicts that from the evening of July 28 to July 29, the Northern region will experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with localized downpours in some areas. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 40-100mm, with some mountainous and midland areas receiving over 200mm. The Northern Delta region is also forecasted to receive 30-70mm of rain, with localized areas exceeding 100mm.

From the night of July 29 to July 31, the Northern region will continue to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with intensity expected to decrease from the night of July 31. There is a level 1 warning for natural disaster risks due to heavy rain, tornadoes, lightning, and hail. Additionally, heavy rains may cause flash floods, landslides in mountainous areas, and flooding in low-lying areas. Intense rain over a short period can cause urban flooding, with the possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts during thunderstorms.

At sea, the Eastern waters of the Northern East Sea area, the waters from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau, Ca Mau to Kien Giang, and the Gulf of Thailand will have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with possible tornadoes and strong winds of levels 7-8 during thunderstorms.

The forecast for July 28 day and night is as follows: The Northwest region will be sunny, with some places experiencing intense heat. In the evening, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain. Tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts may occur during thunderstorms. The lowest temperatures will range from 24-27 degrees Celsius, with the Northwest region experiencing 21-24 degrees Celsius. The highest temperatures will range from 31-34 degrees Celsius.

The Northeast region and Hanoi will be sunny during the day, with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening and at night. The midland and mountainous areas will have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain. Some areas may experience intense heat. During thunderstorms, there is a risk of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts of wind. The lowest temperatures will range from 26-29 degrees Celsius, with some mountainous areas below 26 degrees Celsius. The highest temperatures will range from 32-35 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

In the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue, it will be sunny during the day, with some areas experiencing intense heat. In the evening, the Northern part will have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain. During thunderstorms, there is a risk of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts. The days will be hot, with some areas experiencing intense heat, and Southwest winds at levels 2-3. The lowest temperatures will range from 27-30 degrees Celsius. The highest temperatures will range from 35-37 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 37 degrees Celsius.

In the provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan, it will be sunny during the day, with some areas experiencing intense heat. In the evening and at night, there will be isolated showers and thunderstorms, with a risk of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts. The days will be sunny, with intense heat in the Northern part and Southwest winds at level 3. The lowest temperatures will range from 26-29 degrees Celsius. The highest temperatures will range from 35-37 degrees Celsius in the North and 31-34 degrees Celsius in the South.

In the Central Highlands, it will be mostly cloudy, with showers and scattered thunderstorms at night, and localized heavy rain in some areas. During the day, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain. There is a risk of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts during thunderstorms, with Southwest winds at levels 2-3. The lowest temperatures will range from 20-23 degrees Celsius. The highest temperatures will range from 25-28 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 28 degrees Celsius.

In the Southern region, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and night, with localized heavy rain in some areas. During the day, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain. There is a risk of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts during thunderstorms, with Southwest winds at levels 2-3. The lowest temperatures will range from 23-26 degrees Celsius. The highest temperatures will range from 29-32 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 32 degrees Celsius.

