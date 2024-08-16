Showers cool off persistent heat in Central region

Showers suddenly poured down on the Central region, cooling off persistent heat on August 16 dusk although meteorological agencies had previously warned of extended heat for the next several days.

According to the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, widespread showers and thunderstorms hit the localities from mid-Central to Central Highlands regions this afternoon after many days of scorching heat and water shortage for irrigation and production.



By 3:00 p.m. on August 16, the average rainfall ranging from 45 mm to 58 mm was recorded at several stations in the Central province of Thua Thien Hue, the Central Highlands provinces of Lam Dong, Dak Lak and Kon Tum.

The meteorological agency predicted that a high chance of rain would continue in the mid-Central and Central Highlands regions and spread to the North-Central and Southern regions with moderate to heavy rainfalls between 10 mm and 70 mm.

However, meteorological experts warned of the imminent risk of flash floods and landslides after downpours.

People are recommended to regularly monitor weather models and update information at https://luquetsatlo.nchmf.gov.vn/ under Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong