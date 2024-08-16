Weather

Showers cool off persistent heat in Central region

SGGPO

Showers suddenly poured down on the Central region, cooling off persistent heat on August 16 dusk although meteorological agencies had previously warned of extended heat for the next several days.

raon.jpg

According to the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, widespread showers and thunderstorms hit the localities from mid-Central to Central Highlands regions this afternoon after many days of scorching heat and water shortage for irrigation and production.

By 3:00 p.m. on August 16, the average rainfall ranging from 45 mm to 58 mm was recorded at several stations in the Central province of Thua Thien Hue, the Central Highlands provinces of Lam Dong, Dak Lak and Kon Tum.

The meteorological agency predicted that a high chance of rain would continue in the mid-Central and Central Highlands regions and spread to the North-Central and Southern regions with moderate to heavy rainfalls between 10 mm and 70 mm.

However, meteorological experts warned of the imminent risk of flash floods and landslides after downpours.

People are recommended to regularly monitor weather models and update information at https://luquetsatlo.nchmf.gov.vn/ under Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

persistent heat central region widespread showers and thunderstorms

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn