Shinhan Bank gives scholarships to poor students at RoK First Lady’s presence

Shinhan Bank Vietnam donated 110 bicycles and gift boxes and gave away scholarships worth VND100 million (US$4,250) to underprivileged students at the SOS Children Village.

Shinhan Bank Vietnam donated 110 bicycles and gift boxes and gave away scholarships worth VND100 million (US$4,250) to underprivileged students at the SOS Children Village during its “Bike Run” event in Hanoi on June 22 in the presence of the Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

Kim was accompanying her husband, President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was on an official visit to Vietnam from June 22-24.

"These bikes will provide happy memories to students, promote their health and be partners in realising their dreams," the presidential spokesperson quoted her as telling the children.

"What's important is to try and to have the courage to stand up again when you fail."

The Bike Run is one of the significant annual humanitarian activities organised by Shinhan Bank to motivate and help underprivileged students pursue their education goals.

Since 2015 it has donated more than 1,100 bicycles to students across the country.

In addition to business activities, Shinhan Bank has consistently demonstrated its bonding commitments with Vietnam’s market through significant CSR activities that also include the Tree Planning Project, Happy Meal and others.

Its spending on CSR activities since 2007 has topped US$3.5 million to date.

Kang Gewwon, CEO and general director of Shinhan Bank, said: “2023 is an important milestone for Shinhan Bank, marking 30 years of its presence in Vietnam. With the mission of ‘A better world through Finance,’ we have constantly strived to undertake meaningful social activities to contribute to Vietnam’s socio-economic development.”