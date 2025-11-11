SGGP wins second prize in HCMC anti-corruption, anti-waste journalism awards

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper won the second prize in Ho Chi Minh City’s 2024–2025 journalism awards for outstanding reporting on anti-corruption, waste prevention, and combating misconduct.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission Nguyen Thi My Hang present awards to outstanding collectives.

The Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption, Waste, and Misconduct Prevention in Ho Chi Minh City held the award ceremony for journalism contributions to anti-corruption and anti-waste efforts in 2024–2025 on the morning of November 11.

The event was attended by senior leaders, including Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Member of the Party Central Committee; Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC Fatherland Front Committee; Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee; as well as members of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and leaders of wards, communes, and special zones across the city.

The grand prize was awarded to the team of Luong Vu Phong, Dang Thi Ngoc Phuong, Nguyen Viet Hieu, Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong, and Tran Thi Thu Hai from Ho Chi Minh City Television (pre-restructuring) for their work “HTV Perspective: Building a Culture of Waste Prevention.”

Two second prizes went to:

- A team from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, including Vo Minh Phong, Le Quang Thang, Pham Minh Tuan Vu, Ngo Sy Binh, Bui Thi Thu Huong, Nguyen Duc Trung, Bui Thi Hong, Nguyen Van Cuong, Nguyen Bao Van, Do Xuan Trung, Nguyen Quoc Khanh, and Van Minh Kiet, for “Waste – the Internal Enemy”;

- Nguyen Thi Ngoc Bich from Voice of Ho Chi Minh City (pre-restructuring) for “Asset Recovery in HCMC’s Anti-Corruption Efforts.”

The representative of the HTV author team receives the grand prize.

Representatives of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Voice of Ho Chi Minh City teams receive the second prize.

In addition, the organizers awarded four third prizes, ten encouragement prizes, and three promising awards to other authors and teams.

The authors receive the third prize.

The Outstanding Collective Award was presented to ten institutions, including Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Voice of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper, Phap Luat HCMC Newspaper, Tuoi Tre Newspaper, Thanh Nien Newspaper, Noi Chinh Magazine, Du Lich Magazine, HCMC Police Special Edition, and Ho Chi Minh City University of Education.

Authors and teams receive consolation prizes.

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan