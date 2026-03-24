SGGP Newspaper presents Vietnam maps to Can Tho City

A delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong, presented maps of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units to the People’s Committee of Can Tho City on March 23.

The delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper presents maps of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units to the People’s Committee of Can Tho City on March 23. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event, representatives from Can Tho City included Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep; Deputy Head of the Can Tho City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Pham The Vinh; Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Minh Tuan; Deputy Director of the Department of Home Affairs Bui Hoang Liem; Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hien; Deputy Director of Can Tho Newspaper and Radio-Television Duong Ho Vu; along with representatives from the Office of the Can Tho People’s Committee.

At the handover ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong, stated that following the National Assembly’s adoption of a resolution on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units effective in 2025, SGGP Newspaper signed a cooperation agreement with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Vietnam Department of Surveying, Mapping, and Geographic Information, along with the support of sponsors, to produce and distribute the 2025 Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam and the Communal-Level Administrative Map of Ho Chi Minh City to readers and 168 wards, communes, and special zones within the city.

At the ceremony presenting the “Map of Vietnam – Provincial-Level Administrative Units” to Can Tho City (Photo: SGGP)

The map printing and distribution initiative is a project launched by SGGP Newspaper to help readers better visualize and understand the ongoing administrative reorganization across the country, including the merging of provincial units and the restructuring of commune-level jurisdictions in Ho Chi Minh City under Resolution 202/2025/QH15.

SGGP Newspaper has partnered with the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) to launch the program “Presenting the Nation’s Map—Honoring the Legacy of Our Homeland,” under the slogan “The Fatherland in Our Hearts—The Map in Our Hands,” with the aim of expanding map donations to leaders of 34 provinces and cities as well as readers nationwide.

In addition to Ho Chi Minh City, the program has been implemented in several provinces and centrally governed cities, including Dong Nai, Gia Lai, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, and Can Tho.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Ms. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep, Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee, expressed her appreciation and gratitude to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper for selecting Can Tho as a recipient of the “Map of Vietnam – Provincial-Level Administrative Units.”

She emphasized that this is a meaningful and practical initiative in the context of nationwide implementation of the two-tier local government model. The map, she noted, contributes to strengthening information dissemination and education on the patriotic tradition, enhancing public awareness of national sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also serving as a valuable visual resource for education, reference, and the administrative operations of state agencies.

The leader of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (2nd, R), together with the accompanying partner Agribank, presents the map to the Can Tho City People’s Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep also acknowledged the positive contributions of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and its representative office in the locality. In recent years, the newspaper has published numerous in-depth analytical series on socio-economic development, objectively reflecting the challenges faced by residents and businesses, thereby enabling the city to make timely policy adjustments.

In addition, SGGP has produced a wide range of articles promoting tourism, culture, and the image of Can Tho and its people to both domestic and international audiences.

The Vice Chairwoman expressed her hope that, in the time ahead, SGGP Newspaper will continue to accompany the city in charitable programs and social welfare activities, particularly in remote, disadvantaged areas and those with ethnic minority communities. Can Tho City also affirmed that it will facilitate and provide favorable conditions for the SGGP representative office in the Mekong Delta region to effectively carry out its journalistic activities in the locality.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong (R), Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, presents the map to Ms. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep, Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Can Tho City People’s Committee engage in discussions during the program. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

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By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh