HCMC leader extends congratulations to press agency on Revolutionary Press Day

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City officials led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dang Minh Thong visited the office of Tien Phong Newspaper in the city.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, pays a visit to and extends congratulations to Tien Phong Newspaper’s Representative Office in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 15, a delegation representing the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, paid a visit to and extended congratulations to Tien Phong Newspaper’s Representative Office in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – 2026).

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dang Minh Thong conveyed his warm regards and best wishes to the newspaper’s leadership, journalists, reporters, and editors, as well as to the staff of Tien Phong Newspaper in general and its Representative Office in Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong highly appreciated Tien Phong Newspaper’s contributions to publicizing the Party’s guidelines and policies and the State’s laws and regulations, as well as its social initiatives beyond the newsroom. He affirmed that the city’s leadership always values and acknowledges the important role played by press agencies in Ho Chi Minh City’s overall development, including Tien Phong Newspaper.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong extends congratulations to Tien Phong Newspaper’s Representative Office in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee expressed his hope that journalists and media professionals would continue to uphold their spirit of creativity, dedication, and professional commitment, producing more high-quality and insightful journalistic works that promote positive values and contribute to the development of the country as a whole and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Sharing Ho Chi Minh City’s key objectives and development tasks in the new phase, particularly the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW, Mr. Dang Minh Thong expressed his hope that Tien Phong Newspaper would continue to accompany the city and further strengthen communication efforts on new mechanisms and policies under the guiding principle: “Ho Chi Minh City for the whole country, and the whole country for Ho Chi Minh City.”

Journalist Ly Thanh Tam, member of the editorial board and head of Tien Phong Newspaper’s Representative Office in Ho Chi Minh City, sincerely thanked the city’s leaders for their visit and congratulations on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day. He also affirmed the newspaper’s commitment to continuously improving the quality of its journalism and information services, thereby contributing to the city’s development in the new period.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh