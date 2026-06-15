HCMC pilots socialist ward, commune models under Resolution 09

The Politburo’s new directive tasks the southern metropolis with pioneering socialist residential and administrative models, leveraging its unique history of innovation and community solidarity.

Officials, Party members, Youth Union members, and people in Binh Trung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, take part in a solidarity walk "Joining hands to build a green, civilized, modern, and compassionate Binh Trung" (Photo: Thu Huong)

The Politburo’s Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW, which outlines the development of Ho Chi Minh City in the new era, has directed the city to establish socialist residential areas and pilot socialist ward and commune models. This major policy underscores the central government's strategic vision for the nation's economic powerhouse.

Meeting the demands of a special metropolis

Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new phase of development characterized by unique responsibilities. Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW mandates that the city assert its leadership role by pioneering institutional reforms, innovative development models, and modern governance. The ultimate goal is to transform the city into a civilized and modern urban center with a prominent standing in Southeast Asia.

Concurrently, the drafting of the Law on Special Urban Areas featuring tailored mechanisms and policies is expected to unlock new opportunities for rapid and sustainable growth. While these specific mechanisms drive macroeconomic development, the proposed socialist wards and communes will be the venues where citizens directly experience the benefits of these policies.

The socialist ward and commune model is designed around three pillars:

* A socialist-oriented market economy

* A socialist law-governed state

* A socialist democracy

The impact of these three pillars must be reflected through tangible improvements in the daily lives of residents across every neighborhood and residential zone.

Consequently, building socialist wards and communes means creating well-rounded, civilized, modern, and compassionate communities. In these areas, the quality of life must improve, public services must become more accessible, and the living environment must grow safer and more humane. To achieve this, Ho Chi Minh City must utilize its own distinct urban characteristics.

First, the city is an open metropolis that accommodates migrants from various regions and cultural backgrounds. Over its 300-year history, Saigon - Gia Dinh - Ho Chi Minh City has maintained a reputation for openness, dynamism, and integration. Millions of migrant workers live, work, and contribute to the city’s growth. Therefore, the socialist ward and commune model must respect diversity and harness the collective strength of a multi-component population with varied occupations and cultural traits.

Second, the city developed a market economy early on, fostering an efficiency-driven mindset. From its history of breaking through rigid mechanisms for the common good to the specific autonomy granted by the central government in recent years, Ho Chi Minh City has consistently served as a testing ground for new models.

Another defining trait of Ho Chi Minh City is its tradition of compassion and community solidarity. From everyday charitable activities to pandemic-era initiatives like the Rice ATM, VND-zero Supermarket and community kitchens during Covid-19 pandemic, mutual aid defines the city’s identity. The construction of socialist wards and communes will need to mobilize and connect these social resources, allowing the spirit of solidarity to spread further across communities.

Tailoring the model to Ho Chi Minh City’s identity

Based on these characteristics, the development of socialist wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City must balance general socialist values with the unique identity of a special metropolis.

The city needs to establish a clear development philosophy for this pilot program. While other localities may focus primarily on heritage, civilization, or modernity, Ho Chi Minh City aims to emphasize four core values including Civilized - Modern - Compassionate - Happy.

Additionally, the city must develop a set of criteria to monitor and evaluate the implementation of these pilot wards and communes. This framework can build upon existing experiences from rural development and civilized urban programs, while integrating new metrics such as public service quality and digital transformation progress.

The ultimate and decisive criterion for success must be resident satisfaction. All outcomes will be validated by the actual experiences of the people living in these communities.

The rollout of socialist wards and communes will be synchronized with ongoing major city initiatives. These include digital transformation, sustainable poverty reduction, advanced rural development, and investments in culture, education, and healthcare, alongside new mechanisms under the forthcoming Law on Special Urban Areas. Aligning these programs toward the shared goal of improving local living standards is expected to multiply the impact of the pilot model.

Finally, the success of the model relies on promoting democracy and local participation. As a dynamic urban center with a strong tradition of community self-governance, Ho Chi Minh City will adopt a human-centric approach, sourcing feedback directly from residential quarters. Residents will act as both beneficiaries and active participants contributing ideas, monitoring progress, and cooperating with local authorities. Engaging citizens directly in shaping their environment is expected to foster stronger social consensus and ensure the long-term sustainability of the socialist ward and commune model.

By Dr. Nguyen Huu Hoang (Regional Political Academy II ) - Translated by Anh Quan