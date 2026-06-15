HCMC leverages digital tools to enhance Party member engagement in community

HCMC is combating bureaucratic formalism by strictly requiring employed Party members to engage with their residential communities through digital transformation and practical grassroots initiatives.

A Party member is actively contributing profound opinions during an informal gathering with the Standing Committee of the Binh Loi Trung Ward Party Committee in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

By 2026, HCMC had introduced 173,825 actively employed Party members to seamlessly participate in local activities and maintain continuous ties at their respective residential areas. Over the past few years, the HCMC Party Committee has rolled out numerous guiding documents and directives aimed at meticulously fleshing out Regulation No. 213-QD/TW to perfectly align with the city’s pragmatic realities.

One of the most positive transformations is the rigorous maintenance of a two-way information pipeline between the workplace and the residential neighborhood. Through this strategic channel, Party committees across various levels possess an additional information avenue to evaluate members more comprehensively, entirely bypassing the old habit of merely looking at their professional task outcomes, ranging from their strict adherence to civic duties to their participation in grassroots movements and local activities.

However, alongside these achievements, on-the-ground implementation still harbors glaring limitations needing honest confrontation.

In some localities, the maintenance of ties between Party members and neighborhoods remains steeped in formalism. It’s frustrating when members solely show up for mandatory year-end performance reviews, rarely diving into community gatherings or everyday neighborhood activities. This sheer lack of engagement severely weakens the substantive meaning of maintaining authentic local connections.

Accurately identifying these bottlenecks is remarkably vital to continuously execute Regulation No. 213-QD/TW towards a substantive approach, aggressively avoiding the hollow formalization of this profound mandate in cultivating the Party and the broader political apparatus.

Pragmatic observations indicate that numerous localities across HCMC have proactively renovated their operational methods to drastically elevate the implementation of Regulation No. 213-QD/TW.

Various neighborhood and hamlet Party cells have ingeniously constructed dynamic exchange groups on digital platforms like Zalo to continuously connect with actively employed members. Thanks to this, information flows seamlessly and promptly. This has effectively paved the way for members to proactively jump into residential activities.

Even more importantly, this process of maintaining ties absolutely doesn’t stall at mundane meetings or tedious administrative paperwork; instead, it’s being fleshed out through highly practical deeds inextricably linked to the members’ professional expertise and chosen careers.

For instance, Party members serving as cadres, civil servants, seasoned doctors, dedicated teachers, and skilled engineers have robustly stepped up to advise and assist residents in their immediate neighborhoods to flawlessly resolve locally emerging issues, thereby heavily contributing to maximizing the overarching efficacy of grassroots movements.

Once Party members genuinely immerse themselves into residential life by actively resolving pressing headaches surrounding environmental sanitation, public order, and social welfare, or relentlessly propagating Party and State guidelines, the profound relationship with citizens undeniably grows closer. This acts as a practical arena for every member to actively forge political spirit, sharpen their sense of duty, and unleash their exemplary role model status.

During the 2025-2030 period, HCMC has definitively earmarked digital transformation to boost Party member management efficiency. Transitioning introduction, tracking, and evaluation protocols onto the “Electronic Party Member Handbook” platform slashes bureaucratic red tape, amplifying openness, transparency, and timeliness in information exchange between workplaces and residential zones.

Leveraging this interconnected matrix, Party committees can monitor active participation in local activities, securing a solid baseline for vastly more objective evaluations in personnel management.

To ensure executing Regulation No. 213-QD/TW yields sustainable efficacy, HCMC desperately needs to link the tangible outcomes of maintaining residential ties with the substantial evaluation, strategic planning, and pragmatic deployment of local cadres. Evaluation criteria must be thoroughly fleshed out to ensure crystal-clear tasks and transparent responsibilities, curtailing reviews that suggest emotional bias or hollow formalism.

Alongside this, the responsibility shouldered by residential Party committees must be elevated. Their reviews must guarantee unfiltered honesty and sheer objectivity, clearly mirroring on-the-ground reality. Glaring instances of negligence or inaccurate evaluations allowing violations to slip through the cracks can’t be ignored; they must be strictly disciplined.

Regulation No. 213-QD/TW stands as a profoundly correct directive, harboring deep significance in Party building. It operates as a pragmatic solution to kick off fortifying the intimate bond between the Party and the populace at the grassroots level. Ultimately, when members genuinely bind themselves to their community, empathetically listening and sharing with citizens through concrete actions, the people’s faith in the Party is cultivated, forging a durable bridge linking the Party’s will with the masses’ desires.

By Do Quyet Thang – Translated by Thanh Tam