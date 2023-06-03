SGGP Newspaper, HCMC Communist Youth Union launch competition

The Editorial Board of SGGP Newspaper led by Editor-in-Chief Tang Huu Phong yesterday had a meeting with the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on the plan to organize the competition.

According to journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, the competition was launched in honor of young people with outstanding achievements in all fields and young people who have received great awards such as Outstanding Vietnamese Young Face, Promising Young Face of Vietnam, Ly Tu Trong Award, Luong Dinh Cua Award from the Central Youth Union over the years.

The competition entries are about exemplary people who do good deeds and contributions to the community and to the cause of national defense, construction and development.

Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong said that the competition has been implemented for a long time, formerly named ‘Good people, good deeds’ with human values introducing shining examples in life. With the desire to spread the contest to more subjects, the name was changed to 'Shining Vietnamese Values'.

He added that many readers and journalists will participate in the competition; plus, in the near future, union members can take part in the competition with more quality entries of each genre.

Appreciating the idea of the SGGP Newspaper, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Bui Quang Huy said that the competition will spread good values in society. This is a good method of educating youth union members and young people.

As expected, the contest will be held from June 21, 2023, to June 21, 2025 to practically celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025).