SGGP Newspaper delivers Tet gifts to party members, disadvantaged people

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in collaboration with Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam- Ho Chi Minh City Branch and the Phu Nhuan District Party Committee delivered Tet gifts to party members, disadvantaged people in Phu Nhuan District.

Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Education and Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper

Overview of the event

During the program, they handed over 130 gift packages worth VND1 million (US$39.5) each to party members and families in difficult circumstances in the district.

Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Education offers Tet gifts to party members and residents.

Attendees included Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Education; Phan Thi Thanh Phuong, Secretary of the Phu Nhuan District Party Committee; Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper; and Nguyen Thi Kim Hong, Deputy Director of BIDV Bank- Ho Chi Minh City branch.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong speaks at the Tet gift-offering program in Phu Nhuan District.

In her speech at the Tet gift-offering program, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong informed that the newspaper has always focused on social and charity activities for the community beyond doing well in political obligations.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has launched meaningful programs or collaborated with various units to organize annual events for disadvantaged and vulnerable people, especially, caring children, needy patients and other policy beneficiaries.

Each Lunar New Year holiday, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper plans and collaborates with various organizations, businesses and sponsors to care for disadvantaged people, helping them enjoy a joyful Tet celebration.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong and leaders of various units hand over Tet gifts to the residents of Phu Nhuan District.

All attendees take a commemorative photo.

As for the Year of Snake 2025, SGGP Newspaper has mobilized 500 Tet gift packages, equivalent to VND500 million (US$19.8), to support disadvantaged policy beneficiary families, poor and near-poor households and homeless patients in Ho Chi Minh City and several provinces of Quang Tri, Quang Binh and Quang Nam, shared Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong, stated that with the support of the Phu Nhuan District Party Committee, People’s Committee, Fatherland Front Committee and the cooperation of BIDV Bank- Ho Chi Minh City branch, SGGP Newspaper delivered 130 gift packages to party members and residents of Phu Nhuan District. Each gift package includes VND1 million (US$39.5) in cash, a calendar and a SGGP Newspaper’s spring publication.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong