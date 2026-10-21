SGGP donates Vietnam administrative maps to Nghe An Province

On October 21, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper donated 25 copies of Vietnam’s provincial administrative map to Nghe An Province under its nationwide “Proud Imprints of Our Homeland” program.

On the morning of October 21, a delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Ngoc Anh, presented 25 copies of a map of Vietnam detailing provincial administrative units to Nghe An Province.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Nguyen Ngoc Anh speaks at the event

Authorized by provincial leadership, Deputy Head Pham Ngoc Canh of Nghe An Province's Commission for Information and Education presided over the receipt of the maps.

Nguyen Thi Tuyet Mai, Deputy Director of the Nghe An branch of the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), a partner in this initiative, was also in attendance.

During the presentation, journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh noted that, beyond its core mission of news dissemination, public outreach, and media business operations, Sai Gon Giai Phong actively engages in various initiatives beyond its journalistic work, particularly in social welfare and charitable activities.

In Nghe An Province, the newspaper has provided approximately VND500 million (US$19,320) annually to support individuals facing hardship. The newspaper expressed its hope for continued interest, cooperation, and partnership from Nghe An Province in its future endeavors.

Journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh gives the map to a representative of Nghe An Province

Following the National Assembly’s adoption of Resolution No. 202/2025/QH15 regarding the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units, Sai Gon Giai Phong collaborated with the Center for Geospatial Data Infrastructure (under the Department of Survey, Mapping and Geoinformation of Vietnam, Ministry of Agriculture and Environment) to utilize the national geographic baseline database (at a scale of 1:4,500,000) to compile and publish the map of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units. The map measures 70x100 cm.

With the support and sponsorship of the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), SGGP Newspaper has launched a program to distribute provincial-level administrative maps of Vietnam, titled "Proud Imprints of Our Homeland," under the theme "A Map in Hand, the Fatherland in One’s Heart."

To date, the newspaper has printed approximately 100,000 maps of Vietnam for distribution across various provinces and cities nationwide, in addition to 100,000 maps covering Ho Chi Minh City and several other localities.

Deputy Head Pham Ngoc Canh of the province's Commission for Information and Education

Accepting the maps on behalf of the leadership of Nghe An Province, Deputy Head Pham Ngoc Canh of the province's Commission for Information and Education expressed his sincere gratitude to SGGP Newspaper and Agribank for their interest in and affection for Nghe An Province, while also highly commending the significance of the program.

He affirmed that Nghe An Province would manage and utilize the donated maps effectively, leveraging their value for information and outreach efforts regarding the provincial-level administrative units following their reorganization; thereby helping to raise awareness, foster a love for the homeland and the country, and instill a sense of national pride.

By Duc Hai - Translated by Anh Quan