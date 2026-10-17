Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Border Guard Command pays tribute at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery

SGGPO

The Vietnam Border Guard Command on Otober 17 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen heroes at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery, including the 731 soldiers’ remains recently reburied there after being recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park.

BTL.jpg

On October 17, a delegation from the Party Committee and Command of the Vietnam Border Guard, led by Lieutenant General Vu Trung Kien, member of the Party Central Committee and Commander of the Vietnam Border Guard, laid wreaths and offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen heroes at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery.

The delegation laid wreaths, offered incense, and observed a minute of silence in profound respect and gratitude for President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions. Border guard officers and soldiers pledged to remain committed to the path chosen by the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, uphold the fine qualities and traditions of the Vietnam People’s Army, and excellently fulfill their assigned duties, contributing to the firm construction and defense of the Fatherland.

At the memorial, the delegation also laid wreaths and offered incense in tribute to the fallen heroes who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom and the people’s happiness.

BTL1.jpg
The delegation offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh.
BTL2.jpg
The delegation lays a wreath and offers incense at the memorial.
BTL3.jpg
Lieutenant General Vu Trung Kien offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes.

The delegation then paid respects at the graves in sections M29 and M30. The site is also where the remains of 731 fallen soldiers, recovered by Team K74 and other forces at Le Thi Rieng Park from June 23 to October 13, 2026, were laid to rest.

The soldiers had fought and sacrificed their lives during the 1968 Tet Offensive and Uprising. On October 14, Military Region 7 and Ho Chi Minh City solemnly held a memorial service, paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, and reburied their remains at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery.

BTL4.jpg
Delegates observe a minute of silence in tribute to fallen heroes at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery.
BTL5.jpg
The delegation offers incense at the memorial stele honoring fallen heroes in Section M30.
BTL6.jpg
Lieutenant General Vu Trung Kien and delegates offer incense at the mass grave of 33 fallen soldiers.
BTL7.jpg
BTL8.jpg
Delegates offer incense at the graves of fallen soldiers recently reburied at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery.
By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam Border Guard Command Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery President Ho Chi Minh fallen heroes

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn