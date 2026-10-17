Vietnam Border Guard Command pays tribute at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery

The Vietnam Border Guard Command on Otober 17 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen heroes at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery, including the 731 soldiers’ remains recently reburied there after being recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park.

On October 17, a delegation from the Party Committee and Command of the Vietnam Border Guard, led by Lieutenant General Vu Trung Kien, member of the Party Central Committee and Commander of the Vietnam Border Guard, laid wreaths and offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen heroes at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery.

The delegation laid wreaths, offered incense, and observed a minute of silence in profound respect and gratitude for President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions. Border guard officers and soldiers pledged to remain committed to the path chosen by the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, uphold the fine qualities and traditions of the Vietnam People’s Army, and excellently fulfill their assigned duties, contributing to the firm construction and defense of the Fatherland.

At the memorial, the delegation also laid wreaths and offered incense in tribute to the fallen heroes who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom and the people’s happiness.

The delegation offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh.

The delegation lays a wreath and offers incense at the memorial.

Lieutenant General Vu Trung Kien offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes.

The delegation then paid respects at the graves in sections M29 and M30. The site is also where the remains of 731 fallen soldiers, recovered by Team K74 and other forces at Le Thi Rieng Park from June 23 to October 13, 2026, were laid to rest.

The soldiers had fought and sacrificed their lives during the 1968 Tet Offensive and Uprising. On October 14, Military Region 7 and Ho Chi Minh City solemnly held a memorial service, paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, and reburied their remains at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery.

Delegates observe a minute of silence in tribute to fallen heroes at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery.

The delegation offers incense at the memorial stele honoring fallen heroes in Section M30.

Lieutenant General Vu Trung Kien and delegates offer incense at the mass grave of 33 fallen soldiers.

Delegates offer incense at the graves of fallen soldiers recently reburied at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh