Ho Chi Minh City sets October 2026 deadline for archival digitization

Party committees and agencies ordered to complete the organization and digitization of archival records by October 30, 2026, as part of an accelerated push to advance digital transformation and streamline administrative operations.

Party committees and agencies across Ho Chi Minh City, including those at communes, are tasked with organizing and digitizing their archival records, with completion required by October 30, 2026.

On October 19, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee issued a notice detailing the conclusions of Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation in Ho Chi Minh City (referred to as the Steering Committee).

This notice follows a meeting held to review progress during the first nine months of 2026, assess the results of a 100-day initiative to address bottlenecks in digital transformation within Party agencies, and discuss the implementation of a digital transformation plan for the Party Committee’s office system for the 2026–2030 period.

The conclusions mandate that Party committees and Party agencies in Ho Chi Minh City must take decisive action to strengthen leadership and oversight, enhance implementation discipline, and clarify roles and responsibilities regarding the execution of assigned tasks.

Specifically, the heads of local authorities and units are required to provide direct leadership and supervision, personally monitoring the execution of tasks, particularly those under the 100-day plan to resolve digital transformation bottlenecks. Furthermore, they are held accountable for the progress, quality, and outcomes with the objective of completing all tasks under the 100-day plan by November 15, 2026 (15 days ahead of the original schedule).

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong has directed the Party Committee’s Organization Commission to review the implementation of digital transformation tasks under existing plans and tie the results to the accountability of unit heads in quarterly KPI evaluations. The review will focus in particular on cases where officials were rated as having “excellently completed” their duties in the third quarter of 2026 despite their units still carrying significant backlogs or delayed tasks.

The directive mandates the comprehensive use of digital signatures; the receipt, processing, and issuance of all documents and records must be conducted entirely within a digital environment. The processing of paper-based documents is strictly prohibited for any materials or files that are eligible for full end-to-end digital handling. Statistical data regarding the implementation rates in the software will be factored into the performance evaluations and rankings of both individuals and units.

Party committees, Party agencies, ward and commune authorities in Ho Chi Minh City must focus on completing the organization and digitization of archival records and documents, in accordance with the scope and roadmap established in the plans. The digitization of state-secret documents and records must strictly adhere to all regulations and guidelines on the protection of state secrets; it is imperative to ensure that no data loss or unauthorized disclosure occurs. This process must be completed by October 30, 2026.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan