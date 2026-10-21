SGGP Newspaper, IUH sign comprehensive cooperation agreement

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City (IUH) have signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement to advance education, career guidance, scientific research, communications and community engagement.

Leaders of SGGP Newspaper and the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two institutions. (Photo: SGGP)

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City (IUH) signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement at a ceremony on October 20, opening up opportunities for substantive, in-depth collaboration to leverage the strengths of both institutions and create value for the community.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van spoke highly of IUH’s remarkable development in various areas, including its scale, facilities, teaching staff, and training quality. Over its 70-year history, despite undergoing various organizational models, name changes, and periods of transition, the university has remained one of the reputable educational institutions in Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam.

IUH has consistently pursued its mission of training highly qualified human resources to national and international standards in response to society’s needs, as well as conducting research and transferring scientific and technological advances in fields such as engineering, technology, the environment, business, and management to support socio-economic development nationwide, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City and other localities.

Over the years, IUH has partnered with SGGP Newspaper in numerous initiatives, including admissions counseling programs, education-related forums and seminars, and the “Shining Vietnamese Values” contest.

Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van speaks at the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of SGGP Newspaper and the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two institutions. (Photo: SGGP)

Outlining the newspaper’s development strategy, journalist Nguyen Khac Van said SGGP Newspaper, which operates under the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG), is actively renewing and developing its integrated media ecosystem encompassing print, online, and digital platforms. The newspaper aims to steadily improve the quality of its journalistic products and establish itself as a reputable, reliable, and authoritative source of information with a distinctive identity.

With 51 years of development, SGGP Newspaper has established itself as one of Vietnam’s leading media brands and a reputable official press outlet, consistently accompanying the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

Operating under a financially autonomous model, SGGP Newspaper publishes print and online editions covering a wide range of topics, from politics, economics, education, healthcare, and culture to sports and issues related to everyday life and social welfare. The newspaper also organizes numerous meaningful initiatives beyond its regular news coverage, generating broad public engagement and impact through partnerships with organizations and businesses.

Notable programs include the Ton Duc Thang Awards, the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, the Vo Truong Toan Awards, the “Prudential-Good Essay, Good Writing” contest, the Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship, the Green Business Awards, the “Thap sang niem tin—Vuot kho den truong” (Lighting Faith—Overcoming Hardship to School) program, the “Shining Vietnamese Values” contest, and the “Presenting the Nation’s Map—Honoring the Legacy of the Homeland" program.

According to journalist Nguyen Khac Van, the comprehensive cooperation agreement reflects the shared goal of strengthening ties and working together for mutual development by leveraging the strengths of both SGGP Newspaper and IUH. Beyond media and communications, the partnership will focus on building long-term, sustainable value in career guidance, admissions, education and human resource development, scientific research and technology transfer, as well as exchanges and collaboration to promote shared progress.

Associate Professor PhD Phan Hong Hai, Rector of the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City (IUH) speaks at the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Associate Professor PhD Phan Hong Hai, Rector of the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City (IUH), said that amid digital transformation and the rapid growth of social media, revolutionary journalism plays an increasingly important role in providing authoritative information, guiding public opinion, strengthening public trust, and promoting positive values. The university highly values SGGP Newspaper’s role, reputation, and contributions to the development of Ho Chi Minh City, the region, and the country as a whole.

In higher education, journalism serves not only as a bridge connecting universities with society but also as a partner in disseminating knowledge, scientific achievements, and innovation. It also provides objective coverage and constructive feedback to help educational institutions further their development.

IUH expects the partnership to create numerous practical opportunities, extending beyond communications to career guidance, admissions, job placement, scientific research, and community service. In particular, the university stands ready to mobilize its experts, scientists, and lecturers to work with SGGP Newspaper on professional activities, helping bring scientific knowledge into everyday life and providing the community with information that is evidence-based, objective, and useful.

On this occasion, SGGP Newspaper presented the 2025 Administrative Map of Vietnam at the Provincial Level and the 2025 Administrative Map of Ho Chi Minh City at the Commune Level to IUH leaders. The presentation was part of the SGGP Newspaper’s “Presenting the Nation’s Map—Honoring the Legacy of the Homeland" program.

Journalist Duong Van Quang, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper (R), presents a commemorative medal for the first “SGGP Newspaper Joins Young People in Choosing Careers and Building Their Futures” program in 2027. (Photo: SGGP)

SGGP Newspaper leaders present the 2025 Administrative Map of Vietnam at the Provincial Level and the 2025 Administrative Map of Ho Chi Minh City at the Commune Level to the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City present commemorative gifts to SGGP Newspaper leaders at the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh