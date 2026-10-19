HCMC pledges greater opportunities for women to thrive, contribute

Ho Chi Minh City Party leaders on October 19 praised the contributions of staff at Party advisory and support agencies and honored women officials and employees for their role in the city's development, ahead of Vietnamese Women's Day on October 20.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; and deputy secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, and Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan.

Also present were Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, Member of the municipal Party Committee's Standing Committee and Head of its Organization Commission, and Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan, Member of the municipal Party Committee's Standing Committee and Head of its Information and Education Commission.

The gathering provided an opportunity to reflect on the longstanding traditions of the Party's specialized advisory and support agencies, recognize their contributions to building and strengthening the municipal Party organization, and honor generations of women whose dedication has helped shape Ho Chi Minh City into a heroic, civilized, modern and compassionate metropolis.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders meet with staff to mark the traditional day of the Party's specialized advisory and support agencies and Vietnamese Women's Day on October 20.

Speaking on behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Standing Board, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong expressed appreciation for the sustained and often behind-the-scenes efforts of officials, Party members and employees, particularly women, in advancing the city's development.

Throughout the development of the municipal Party organization, its specialized advisory and support agencies have played an important role in supporting Party leadership and administration. Drawing on professional expertise, a strong sense of responsibility and dedication, these agencies have advised on policies and practical solutions to strengthen the leadership capacity of Party committees, enhance the effectiveness of Party organizations and improve the performance of the city's political system.

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee presents flowers to mark the traditional day of the Party's specialized advisory and support agencies and Vietnamese Women's Day on October 20.

As Ho Chi Minh City enters a new phase of development with increasingly demanding responsibilities, its Party leaders expect these agencies to build on their traditions and further improve the quality of research and policy advice. They were urged to stay closely attuned to developments on the ground and promptly propose appropriate, practical and feasible solutions to emerging challenges.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong also called for closer coordination among agencies, more innovative working methods and faster digital transformation. Officials were encouraged to maintain their political integrity, professionalism and commitment to their duties, helping the city fulfill its assigned objectives.

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee celebrates the traditional day of the municipal Party Committee's specialized advisory and support agencies.

On the occasion of Vietnamese Women's Day, Mr. Dang Minh Thong extended his appreciation to women officials and employees across the city, recognizing their contributions at work and within their families.

He said the traditional image of Vietnamese women as capable professionals who also shoulder family responsibilities was reflected in their daily efforts, sacrifices and achievements. Women have demonstrated dedication, conscientiousness, responsibility and creativity in their professional roles while devoting considerable care and affection to their families.

These contributions, he emphasized, were invaluable to the development of public agencies, workplaces, families and Ho Chi Minh City as a whole.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong expressed confidence that women would continue to demonstrate their abilities, creativity and self-confidence, while embracing new responsibilities and making greater contributions to the city's development.

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee presents flowers to mark Vietnamese Women's Day on October 20.

He called on Party committees and leaders of agencies and organizations to foster equitable and supportive working environments, invest in women's professional development and create more opportunities for them to advance and contribute. They were also urged to help women balance their professional responsibilities with family life.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Standing Board reaffirmed its confidence that the city's specialized advisory and support agencies would strengthen solidarity, pursue innovation, and fulfill their responsibilities to a high standard. It also expressed its expectation that women officials and employees would continue to build on their strengths and work alongside the city as it pursues its development goals.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan