Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City creates more opportunities for youth to grow, contribute

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Youth Federation held a ceremony on the evening of October 18 to mark the 70th anniversary of the federation’s Traditional Day (October 15, 1956–2026).

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Ho Chi Minh City leaders pose with 71 outstanding youth leaders. (Photo: SGGP)

Attendees included Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized that over its 70-year history, the Vietnam Youth Federation had consistently affirmed its role as an organization that brings together and unites young people from all walks of life in pursuit of national independence and socialism. Generations of federation officials, members and young people have upheld patriotism, solidarity, self-reliance and resilience, contributing to the struggle for national liberation and the cause of building and defending the Fatherland.

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Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong delivers his speech at the ceremony

On behalf of the city’s leadership, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong acknowledged and commended the achievements and contributions of successive generations of federation officials, members and young people to the development, construction and defense of Ho Chi Minh City.

Noting that the city’s youth work and movements have continually renewed their content and approaches, he highlighted initiatives such as the “I Love My Fatherland” movement, the “Youth Living Beautifully” program, and volunteer activities in social welfare, environmental protection and digital transformation. These initiatives, he said, have demonstrated young people’s positive and effective contributions to the socio-economic development of the city and the country, helping foster a sense of responsibility and a strong desire to contribute among the city’s youth.

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The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city present flowers at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Ho Chi Minh City leaders assigned several key tasks to the city’s youth federation and young people, calling on all levels of the federation to continue strengthening their role in uniting and mobilizing young people while creating an environment that enables them to develop comprehensively and master science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

They also called for continued innovation in youth volunteer movements and greater use of the expertise of young intellectuals, scientists and entrepreneurs to address the city’s practical challenges. Priorities include easing traffic congestion, tackling flooding, controlling environmental pollution, building a drug-free city, responding to climate change and promoting digital transformation at the community level.

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The Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation presents flowers at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City has consistently regarded young people as a key force in building and developing the city, as creative agents, a source of high-quality human resources and the next generation entrusted with carrying forward the revolutionary cause of building, defending and developing the city.

The city’s leadership is committed to continuing to provide the most favorable mechanisms, resources and environment to enable young people to learn, develop their skills, contribute to society and grow, he said. He called on Party committees, authorities and the city’s entire political system to provide stronger support for the federation’s work, youth movements and youth-led activities.

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Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (5th, R, front), and Standing Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation Le Hai Long (4th, L), fornt) honor outstanding youth leaders. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Youth Federation honored 71 outstanding youth leaders for the 2021–2026 period. They were recognized for their exemplary achievements in studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, ethics, and lifestyle, as well as their significant contributions to the federation’s work and youth movements in the city.

The organizers also presented gifts to 70 young people facing difficult circumstances. The program additionally launched a digital map for responding to high tides in Ho Chi Minh City, developed by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union.

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Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (R); and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (L) honor outstanding youth leaders. (Photo: SGGP)
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Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (4th, L, front); and Mr. Le Van Minh, Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education (4th, R, front) honor outstanding youth leaders. (Photo: SGGP)
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The organizing committee presents gifts to young people facing difficult circumstances at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
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Delegates perform the launch ceremony for the “Ho Chi Minh City Digital Map for High-Tide Response” initiative.
By Cam Tuyet, Thu Huong - Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Youth Federation 70th anniversary of the federation’s Traditional Day Vietnam Youth Federation volunteer activities youth volunteer movements digital transformation outstanding youth leaders Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union

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