Ho Chi Minh City pushes private investment disbursement to drive year-end growth

Ho Chi Minh City has secured commitments from major investors to accelerate project disbursement and implementation in the fourth quarter as it seeks to meet its year-end growth target.

On the afternoon of October 17, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc chaired a conference titled "Status of Implementation and Disbursement for Private Investment Projects and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Projects in Ho Chi Minh City."

The meeting was attended by representatives from various municipal departments and 34 major corporations and enterprises currently engaged in key projects across the city.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the city must achieve a growth rate of 13.23 percent in the fourth quarter to reach an annual growth target of 10.2 percent. He posed the question: what actions will each investor take, and how much will they contribute to this growth? Currently, a significant challenge remains that is the low disbursement rate for private investment.

Faced with this pressure, Ho Chi Minh City has set a firm target to raise the private investment disbursement rate to 45 percent during the fourth quarter. To achieve this, an urgent priority is to resolve bottlenecks related to compensation and site clearance—the primary obstacles preventing the signing of construction contracts for many projects. The city intends to work directly with relevant entities to accelerate progress, secure formal commitments, and assign specific disbursement targets for different business sectors.

During the conference, representatives from various enterprises and strategic investors signed a commitment with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, pledging their resolve to meet the fourth-quarter private investment disbursement targets. The commitment focuses on key objectives, including maximizing the mobilization of resources from the business and investor community to drive investment, production, commerce, and services accelerate the pace of investment preparation, project commencement, construction, and disbursement.

Concluding the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc urged businesses to strictly honor their commitments to the city. He also directed municipal departments and agencies to closely monitor the progress of each project and promptly resolve any obstacles related to investment procedures.

"I hope that by the end of the year, what we have promised and committed to today will become a reality, contributing to double-digit growth for Ho Chi Minh City," emphasized Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc.

By Thanh Dung - Translated by Anh Quan