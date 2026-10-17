Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City seeks to ensure equal rights for people with disabilities

SGGP

On October 16, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held a conference to review the 2022–2025 program supporting people with disabilities and outline directions and tasks for 2026–2030.

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Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City currently has approximately 107,263 people with disabilities, of whom 102,046 have been issued disability certificates. The city provides monthly social assistance to 80,261 people, free health insurance cards to 84,855, and care and accommodation for 4,594 people at social protection facilities.

For 2026–2030, the city aims to ensure that around 90 percent of people with disabilities have access to healthcare services each year, screen 80 percent of children under six for congenital disabilities, and provide surgery and rehabilitation services for approximately 8,000 people.

It also aims to ensure that at least 90 percent of children with disabilities have access to education, provide vocational training and employment support to 7,000 people with disabilities, and ensure that all newly built facilities and at least 50 percent of existing facilities meet accessibility requirements.

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Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, emphasized that support for people with disabilities should go beyond charity to ensure equal rights and create conditions for them to develop their abilities, integrate confidently into society, and participate in social life.

The city will continue to improve healthcare and rehabilitation services, address shortcomings in facilities and education policies, and enhance accessibility to transport, infrastructure, cultural activities, and social welfare. It will also review policies and benefits for staff directly caring for people with disabilities, strengthen legal aid, and promptly resolve obstacles affecting residents’ rights and interests.

By Y Linh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City equal rights people with disabilities

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